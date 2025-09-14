Terence Crawford Calls Himself The "New Face Of Boxing" After Victory Over Canelo Alvarez

BY Devin Morton 1.6K Views
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford is seen with his belts following his undisputed super middleweight title fight where he defeated Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113) during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)
Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez on Saturday and took his spot as the best boxer in the game today.

On Saturday (September 13), Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez met in the biggest boxing match of the last several years. Crawford emerged victorious, winning by unanimous decision in a largely one-sided affair. The 37-year-old remains undefeated and became the first in the "four-belt era" to capture undisputed championships in three separate weight classes. Of course, Crawford had some celebrating to do.

In photos caught by Complex, Crawford looks jovial as he holds his three titles. One of the photos shows Crawford's son holding one of the belts behind him as he's being raised up, in a heartwarming shot.

The celebration did not stop there, as he appeared on the post-fight panel to discuss what took place. He gave Canelo his flowers, calling him an all-time great. "There's no more Canelos," he said in a clip posted by The Jasmine Brand. He followed by calling himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and the new face of boxing. Based on his performance, it would be hard to disagree.

Read More: Terence Crawford Gets $2 Million Bet At Last-Minute, Canelo Favorite In Netflix Fight

Terence Crawford Vs. Canelo Alvarez

Now that this most recent fight is over, fans and promoters will start to look to the future. A rematch is always a possibility, but this is so fresh that those talks haven't started at all. Jake Paul was initially supposed to be Canelo's opponent for this fight, but Canelo's side nixed the fight after he signed a big-money deal with Riyadh Season. Canelo is only 35, but he has 68 fights under his belt already, saying in an interview with Ring Magazine that he believes he'll be retired by 37. Still, Crawford is the new man to beat, and it will be exciting to see what he does next.

