Jake Paul Slams Canelo Alvarez After Loss To Terence Crawford

Jake Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Canelo Alvarez as "overrated' after Canelo's loss to Terence Crawford.

Canelo Alvarez has long been considered the best active boxer in the game, but Crawford's win may have shaken up the hierarchy. We do not yet know what either side of the bout intend to do next, but Canelo has three fights left on his massive Riyadh Season contract, so we'll probably find out in due time.

For Paul, his next fight has a date. November 14, almost exactly one year to the day from his fight against Tyson. Paul will be fighting Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout. Like the last Paul fight (and the all-women's card his company promoted), it will be streamed on Netflix as well. Paul is also negotiating to be Anthony Joshua's next opponent, but nothing is close to set in stone there.

It goes without saying, but the source of Paul's beef with Canelo stems from their fight falling through. Paul called out Canelo on multiple occasions, with almost every previous instance leading to Canelo refusing the fight. The one time they made progress, which came after Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November 2024, a bigger offer and a much more talented fighter was presented.

