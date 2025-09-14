Jake Paul Slams Canelo Alvarez After Loss To Terence Crawford

BY Devin Morton 1320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jake-paul-slams-canelo-alvarez-crawford-boxing-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: Jake Paul attends Netflix Live Event: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on July 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Jake Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Canelo Alvarez as "overrated' after Canelo's loss to Terence Crawford.

On Saturday (September 13), Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez met in a super middleweight bout that doubled as the biggest boxing main event in a long time. Crawford emerged victorious, winning by unanimous decision. The 37-year-old remains undefeated. He also became the first in the "four-belt era" to capture undisputed championships in three separate weight classes.

Jake Paul, who was originally set to face Canelo on the night before the latter signed a multi-fight deal with Riyadh Season, promptly took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Canelo. "Canelo putting his hand up like he won," he said. "Lol dumba** lying weirdo. Canelo been overrated."

It goes without saying, but the source of Paul's beef with Canelo stems from their fight falling through. Paul called out Canelo on multiple occasions, with almost every previous instance leading to Canelo refusing the fight. The one time they made progress, which came after Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November 2024, a bigger offer and a much more talented fighter was presented.

Read More: Terence Crawford Calls Himself The "New Face Of Boxing" After Victory Over Canelo Alvarez

Crawford Vs. Canelo

For Paul, his next fight has a date. November 14, almost exactly one year to the day from his fight against Tyson. Paul will be fighting Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout. Like the last Paul fight (and the all-women's card his company promoted), it will be streamed on Netflix as well. Paul is also negotiating to be Anthony Joshua's next opponent, but nothing is close to set in stone there.

Canelo Alvarez has long been considered the best active boxer in the game, but Crawford's win may have shaken up the hierarchy. We do not yet know what either side of the bout intend to do next, but Canelo has three fights left on his massive Riyadh Season contract, so we'll probably find out in due time.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
terence-crawford-celebrates-canelo-alvarez-win-sports-news Sports Terence Crawford Calls Himself The "New Face Of Boxing" After Victory Over Canelo Alvarez 2.0K
Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo - Press Conference Sports Canelo Alvarez Tells Haters He's Still "In His Prime" 335
Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo Sports Canelo Alvarez Dominates Jermell Charlo In Lopsided Victory 816
Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke - Weigh-in Sports Jake Paul To Fight Mike Tyson In Netflix "Boxing Mega Event" 1406
Comments 0