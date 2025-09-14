crawford vs canelo

News
Sports
Jake Paul Slams Canelo Alvarez After Loss To Terence Crawford
Jake Paul took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast Canelo Alvarez as "overrated' after Canelo's loss to Terence Crawford.
By
Devin Morton
September 14, 2025
1345 Views
Sports
Terence Crawford Calls Himself The "New Face Of Boxing" After Victory Over Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez on Saturday and took his spot as the best boxer in the game today.
By
Devin Morton
September 14, 2025
2.0K Views