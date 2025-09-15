When Canelo Álvarez declared, “I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather,” in response to a reporter’s question about comparing two of the three boxer to ever defeat him. Canelo's words about Mayweather sent shockwaves through the boxing world.

The comment came in the aftermath of his loss to Terence Crawford. Crawford defeated him to become the undisputed middleweight champion. The victory cemented Crawford’s place in boxing history.

Álvarez’s perspective carries unique weight because he has shared the ring with both men. In 2013, the Mexican superstar faced Mayweather in one of the biggest fights of the decade.

Mayweather, already established as boxing’s pound-for-pound king, used his defensive mastery and counterpunching brilliance to outclass a then 23-year-old Álvarez. Money Mayweather won by majority decision.

That loss remains one of the few blemishes on Álvarez’s record. He has long been viewed as proof of Mayweather’s superiority during his era.

Crawford, however, presented Álvarez with a very different challenge. Unlike Mayweather’s cautious, defensive approach, Crawford fights with a versatile, aggressive style that blends skill with punishing offense.

In their bout, Crawford not only neutralized Álvarez’s strengths but also dictated the pace. Bud showcased a level of dominance that Mayweather did not impose in their 2013 clash. For Álvarez, the comparison is not about Mayweather’s spotless résumé, but about how each fighter felt inside the ring.

Canelo On Terence Crawford & Floyd Mayweather

By saying Crawford is “way better,” Álvarez highlights the sheer difficulty of facing a fighter who can adapt to every situation, switch stances seamlessly, and combine defensive awareness with explosive offense. It suggests that, in Álvarez’s view, Crawford presented a greater overall threat than Mayweather, whose strategy often relied on minimizing exchanges rather than overwhelming opponents.

The comment also reflects how fighters’ legacies are perceived differently by those who compete against them. Fans and analysts often measure greatness by records, pay-per-view numbers, and historical impact.

But for someone like Álvarez, who endured both Mayweather’s defensive brilliance and Crawford’s all-around dominance, the personal experience of being outmaneuvered and outfought may speak louder than statistics.

The defining fighter of this era has grown in reputation as a result of Alvarez's assessment - especially given Mayweather's 50-0 record and long reign.