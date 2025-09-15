Terence Crawford Addresses The Floyd Mayweather Comparison After Canelo Win

Canelo v Crawford
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford looks on after defeating Canelo Alvarez (not pictured) to become the undisputed super middleweight champion during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Terence Crawford credits boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr as one of his inspirations. Floyd has the highest gate in boxing.

Terence Crawford brushed aside comparisons to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night after defeating Canelo Álvarez to make boxing history. Crawford, who became the first fighter to claim undisputed championships in three weight divisions, said he prefers to let their legacies stand apart.

“Floyd Mayweather was the greatest in his era, I’m the greatest in my era,” Crawford said in his post-fight interview. “There ain’t no need to compare me to Floyd, or Floyd to me.”

The remarks came moments after Crawford’s unanimous decision victory over Álvarez, a fight billed as one of the sport’s biggest events in years. For Crawford, the win capped a career that has spanned multiple divisions. It has seen him collect every major title at lightweight, junior welterweight and welterweight before moving up to defeat Álvarez.

Mayweather, now retired, dominated the sport for over a decade with a defensive style and business savvy. It made him one of the most profitable athletes in history.

Floyd Mayweather defined an era with unmatched technical skill and global appeal. He delivered blockbuster bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya, cementing his place as a pay-per-view king. Mayweather's upcoming match against Iron Mike Tyson is a dream bout fans of all ages want to see.

Terence Crawford on Floyd Mayweather

Crawford, by contrast, has built his reputation on versatility, heavy combinations and a willingness to face top opponents across weight classes. His victory over Álvarez at super middleweight extended a run of dominance that began with his first undisputed crown at 140 pounds in 2017.

Crawford emphasized that each fighter should be measured within his own time. The stance reflects both respect for Mayweather’s achievements and confidence in his own record.

Still, Crawford’s latest milestone has fueled debate among fans and analysts about where he belongs on boxing’s all-time list. Mayweather’s perfect record remains untouched. However, Crawford’s unprecedented three-division undisputed reign has given him a claim to being the face of his generation.

“Every era has its king,” Crawford said. “And this is mine.”

