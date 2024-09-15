Terence Crawford Reacts To The UFC's Kendrick Lamar Mix-Up

The UFC was whooping feet...

The UFC has to answer some odd questions about their broadcast, as they made a major mix-up during a recent match. Moreover, the television stream identified boxer Terence Crawford in the stands as Kendrick Lamar, which understandably resulted in some backlash and racism accusations. What's more is that it's possible that this was actually intentional, albeit miscommunicated and confusingly presented. K.Dot actually references Crawford on "euphoria," which is why many folks online saw this as more of a joke. We might never know for sure, and you will have your opinion on whether it's insensitive even with this possible intent in mind.

However, it seems like Terence Crawford couldn't help but laugh at this situation, so it seems like there are no hard feelings. "Damn @kendricklamar [two crying-laughing emojis]," he wrote on his Instagram Story this weekend along with a screenshot of UFC's mix-up. It played Kendrick Lamar's "euphoria" verse shouting Terence out in the background. Maybe Crawford and the "Watch The Party Die" MC have a more strong criticism of this practice. But for now, the former is just reacting to the antics and having fun with them.

Terence Crawford Laughs Off The UFC's Kendrick Lamar Mix-Up

As far as other Kendrick Lamar news, Usher recently gave him advice for his Super Bowl halftime show. "Everybody has this fifteen minutes of fame idea, but it's really your fifteen minutes of fame," the singer remarked on Live with Kelly and Mark. "You have to play hits. You've got to get right to it." "I want no part of that. I'm sorry," he joked about the possibility of mediating the Drake beef. "Let's just say, it's been a great experience to say that I could play the Super Bowl. I understand how much pressure comes with it and I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But I would wish it on you if you've had the career."