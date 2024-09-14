Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Cost Compton Businesses Thousands Of Dollars With His Viral "Not Like Us" Video

Local businesses are allegedly upset with Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar is coming under fire from small business owners in his hometown of Compton, after the filming of his music video for "Not Like Us" interrupted their day on June 22. In a new piece for The Los Angeles Times, Corina Pleasant, who runs the soul food restaurant, Alma’s Place, with her mother Alma, revealed that they were given no notice that the area would be overrun for the shoot. In turn, they lost thousands of dollars by staying open, despite being unable to operate.

“It was really disheartening to have the electricity on and gas. I’m just running everything and making no money. I literally was there for nothing, because the little money that I did make, I had to pay my staff with that," she told the outlet. She also complained that the city didn't provide her or any other business with enough notice to shut down ahead of time. She estimates her losses amount to between $1,800 to $2,200.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Pleasant went on to explain that she doesn't have an issue with Lamar filming the video in general, but with the way it was handled. “One day does matter. It does matter when you’re there, and you’re wasting your time. It does matter when your Edison bill is $1,000. It does matter when two weeks’ payroll for three people is nearly $3,000. It does matter when gas is $800. You’re there, all these things are running, and you have nothing to show for it," she further explained.

Kendrick Lamar Returns To Compton For "Not Like Us"