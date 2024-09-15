UFC Mistakes Terence Crawford For Kendrick Lamar During Broadcast

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'To Pimp a Butterfly' onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Believe it or not, there's actually a connection here... As insensitively as they may have communicated it.

We all know the popular meme these days: between double meanings and bold predictions, Kendrick Lamar is being hailed as a prophet. But did a recent UFC broadcast really have to go to this extreme to make that idea true? Moreover, a recent event saw the television team confuse superstar boxer Terence Crawford for K.Dot. The "Watch The Party Die" lyricist actually had the following line on "euphoria": "I'm Terence Crawford, yeah, I'm whooping feet." However, even though a lot of people laughed at this coincidence and manifestation of his predictions, they still launched accusations of racism against the organization, which is understandable.

Maybe we'll never get an explanation for this viral mishap. Either way, this wasn't the only recent tinfoil hat reach (that may or may not be true) concerning some of Kendrick Lamar's latest moves, an unsurprising tendency given all his lyrical depths in his Drake disses and beyond. For example, folks connected his Super Bowl halftime show announcement to his diss tracks, pointing out some of the lyrical nods and other similarities. Many continue to dismiss these readings, but at the end of the day, their intentionality doesn't change how these connections resonate with fans.

Terence Crawford Is Kendrick Lamar?

Elsewhere, Usher was the latest artist to comment on Kendrick Lamar's headlining slot. "Everybody has this fifteen minutes of fame idea, but it's really your fifteen minutes of fame. You have to play hits. You've got to get right to it," he shared on Live with Kelly and Mark. "I want no part of that. I'm sorry," the singer shared when asked whether or not he could help squash the Drake beef. "Let's just say, it's been a great experience to say that I could play the Super Bowl. I understand how much pressure comes with it and I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But I would wish it on you if you've had the career."

Some other controversy is afoot, such as the "Not Like Us" music video allegedly costing Compton businesses thousands of dollars. Hopefully a reimbursement can uplift these affected enterprises or some other form of agreement can level things out. With all this in mind, all eyes are on Kendrick Lamar. They've been like that since "Like That," so you'd think folks would be able to recognize him easily... Especially a huge sports organization.

[via]

