Floyd Mayweather Wins Over 100k Betting On Terence Crawford Against Canelo Alvarez

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 704 Views
Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 04: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Lynx 97-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Floyd Mayweather is known to make big wagers on the biggest fight nights and achieve huge payouts in the millions.

Floyd Mayweather continues to prove why he is “Money Mayweather” following Saturday night’s mega fight on Netflix. 

The undefeated legend cashed in on a bold bet during one of the sport’s most anticipated clashes in recent memory. On Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Mayweather wagered $50,000 on Terence Crawford to defeat Canelo Alvarez. The underdog pulled off a stunning victory, rewarding Mayweather with a $124,000 payout.

The fight carried monumental significance beyond Mayweather’s winning ticket. Crawford, long hailed as one of the most technically gifted fighters of his era, delivered a masterclass against Alvarez. 

His unanimous-decision win secured his place in history as the first boxer of the four-belt era to claim undisputed championships across three different weight classes. The triumph also pushed his record to an unblemished 42-0, placing him firmly among the sport’s immortals.

For Mayweather, now 48, the gamble was both a financial play and a nod to greatness. The former pound-for-pound king has become nearly as famous for his extravagant wagers as for his impeccable defense in the ring. 

His Las Vegas lifestyle, built on a fortune estimated between $1.2 and $1.5 billion, often sees him flaunting stacks of cash or boasting about million-dollar bets. Saturday’s win was more thrill than risk, but it underscored his uncanny ability to read boxing’s tides.

Floyd Mayweather Bet On Terence Crawford

Though Mayweather and Crawford never shared a ring, their careers now intersect through legacy. Mayweather dominated his generation with flawless defense and precision, while Crawford is carving his own chapter through relentless ambition and historic achievements. In backing Crawford, Mayweather signaled recognition of the next standard-bearer for boxing excellence.

Meanwhile, Alvarez—already cemented as one of the sport’s modern greats—suffered a setback that reshapes the pound-for-pound conversation. His loss to Crawford may not diminish his legacy, but it underlines the rise of a rival whose accomplishments now demand equal reverence.

As Crawford celebrated the defining win of his career, Mayweather looked toward his next spectacle. He is scheduled to face fellow icon Mike Tyson in spring 2026, a fight mixing nostalgia with entertainment. 

For now, though, Mayweather’s winning bet linked him to a historic night, ensuring his name remained tied to boxing’s evolving narrative.

