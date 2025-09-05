Floyd Mayweather Vs. Mike Tyson Exhibition Announced For 2026

Another boxing dream match has been delivered with the announcement of legendary boxers Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Iron Mike Tyson set for an high-profile exhibition fight in 2026.

Announced and confirmed by Mike Tyson on Thursday (September 4) via Instagram. The fight will pit the Dangerous Man on the Planet against the undefeated icon. TMZ broke the news on Thursday evening.

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are revered till this day as kings of their respective eras in boxing. Tyson is remembered for his knockout power. Mayweather is recognized for the spectacle and persona that many adapted to their style today.

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, two of boxing’s most recognizable figures. They have turned exhibition fights into headline-grabbing events that extend their legacies — and their bank accounts — well beyond retirement.

Mike Tyson V. Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather, who retired undefeated in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, has since embraced the exhibition circuit as a highly profitable second act. His first major outing came in 2018, when he flattened Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in under two minutes. He earned a reported $9 million.

Three years later, his eight-round bout with YouTube star Logan Paul in Miami drew massive pay-per-view sales. Mayweather boasted he cleared more than $100 million. Since then, he has staged high-profile exhibitions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the U.K. He faced Don Moore, Mikuru Asakura, Deji Olatunji, and Aaron Chalmers, consistently earning tens of millions per event.

Tyson, meanwhile, found a second wind in November 2020. He stepped into the ring against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles. Billed as a nostalgic clash, the pay-per-view sold over 1.6 million buys, with Tyson pocketing about $10 million.

While rumored follow-ups against Evander Holyfield and YouTube stars never materialized, the fight reaffirmed Tyson’s enduring box-office draw, proving both he and Mayweather remain unrivaled attractions in retirement.