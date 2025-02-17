Jake Paul Claims Mike Tyson Had Parkinson's Diease Before Their Fight & Cured It With Psychedelics

Jake Paul’s controversial bout with Mike Tyson is once again making headlines, this time due to an on-air misstep by the YouTuber-turned-boxer. During a live stream with Adin Ross, Paul appeared to fumble his words while discussing the fight, sparking widespread confusion. His comments suggested Tyson had Parkinson’s disease before their clash, a claim that quickly went viral. Paul, who defeated the former heavyweight champion by unanimous decision in November, was forced to clarify his remarks after intense online speculation.

Tyson, 58 at the time, returned to professional boxing for the first time since 2005. Their fight had originally been scheduled for July but was postponed due to medical concerns. While talking about psychedelic drugs, Paul claimed, “Toad is what cured Mike Tyson’s Parkinson’s… no, sorry, toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so he could come back and fight.” A stunned Ross reacted instantly, asking, “What the f***? So he licked a toad?” Paul corrected himself, explaining, “You smoke it.”

Mike Tyson's Drug Use

The clip spread rapidly on social media, prompting Paul to clarify his statement on X. “Bruh… Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinson’s… WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.” Tyson has openly discussed his use of psychedelic substances, particularly 5-MeO-DMT, known as "Toad Venom." He credited the experience with helping him lose weight and regain his fighting mindset before his 2020 exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. In a 2022 interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, he recalled, “I did this toad, this DMT stuff, and I lost that weight. I don’t know what happened. I just said, ‘I’m going to do this.’ The toad said, ‘You gotta do this.’”