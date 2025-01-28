Jake & Logan Paul Announce Their Next Boxing Match Will Be Against Each Other

Jake and Logan are sure to make big bucks when this happens.

"We don’t f care," one user writes. "RIP boxing🕊️🕊️. Thank you ALI for all those great moment in boxing🥹 we surely will miss that sport. Hello UFC..," adds another. Others are cracking jokes at the sight of this announcement. "Team Paul button —->" comments are flooding the post right as well. While this is quite a silly proposition, this will almost certainly make bank . That is almost 100 percent certain.

"The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @streamonmax," Jake Paul and Logan wrote in the caption. Not many other details are known right now. However, what is worth mentioning is that this will be their first fight on the platform. Previously, they have utilized DAZN, Showtime, Fanmio, ESPN+ and Netflix. Overall, the internet is mostly ready for this to go down. However, the are some who couldn't care less about this.

With this major fight card now in the trash, Logan Paul has decided to pivot and look for a new opponent. Not too long ago, he announced who it would be, and it's got the internet quite shocked. On March 27, Logan Paul will head into the boxing ring with his younger brother, Jake Paul. Both brothers shared this shocking news on their Instagrams with an official poster.

A few days ago, the once anticipated bout between Logan Paul and Conor McGregor was axed. Per ESPN and Dexerto, the UFC was ultimately not on board with decision. In a recent interview, the Irish fighter explained how exactly things fell apart. "The offer was there on the table, in writing, both athletes – [Paul's] not a fighter – both athletes under the TKO banner, UFC and WWE both rising up, new market in India opening up and booming. It was business savvy and business sense to make the fight happen." McGregor even held Logan partially responsible for things not panning out. "Logan just kept quiet, he didn’t say nothing. I said mate, you need to say something, open your f***ing mouth."

