Conor McGregor Reveals He's Going To Fight Logan Paul And Fans Are Flabbergasted

Conor McGregor is NOT going to take on an MMA fighter for his next match. Instead, he's getting into the boxing ring and will face Logan Paul. The Irish featherweight and lightweight champion made the announcement on his Twitter (X) account early this morning, with Bleacher Report confirming it. He laid out his current plan of attack going forward, while also debunking some previous reports. "The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India." He continues, "I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."
For those who aren't in the know, Ilia Topuria is who he was referring to. There had been numerous reports that the megastar was maybe going to go to head-to-head with the current UFC featherweight champion. However, Topuria didn't seem too interested in taking on Conor, recently tweeting, "The rumors of bout with mchicken are false. I don’t fight nor am I interested in fighting with a rapist." He made this jab following his sexual assault lawsuit stemming from a 2018 incident.
Fans Don't Seem So Happy About Conor McGregor's Next Move
It seems the fight will take place next year, but there is not a concrete date yet. Overall, fans are quite stunned and a little upset, to say the least. "Please be trolling😭😔" one X user wrote in response to the reveal. "Went from double champ to Logan Paul. Officially off the train lol," another adds. The shock levels might also be a little high because Jake Paul was talking mad trash to McGregor online before this.
Following his controversial win against Mike Tyson last month, he challenged the 36-year-old. "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t." Well, for what it's worth, at least he's fighting your brother?