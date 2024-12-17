Conor McGregor Reveals He's Going To Fight Logan Paul And Fans Are Flabbergasted

Logan (not Jake) will be facing off outside the country.

Following his controversial win against Mike Tyson last month, he challenged the 36-year-old . "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t." Well, for what it's worth, at least he's fighting your brother?

It seems the fight will take place next year, but there is not a concrete date yet. Overall, fans are quite stunned and a little upset, to say the least. "Please be trolling😭😔" one X user wrote in response to the reveal. "Went from double champ to Logan Paul. Officially off the train lol," another adds. The shock levels might also be a little high because Jake Paul was talking mad trash to McGregor online before this.

For those who aren't in the know, Ilia Topuria is who he was referring to. There had been numerous reports that the megastar was maybe going to go to head-to-head with the current UFC featherweight champion. However, Topuria didn't seem too interested in taking on Conor, recently tweeting, "The rumors of bout with mchicken are false. I don’t fight nor am I interested in fighting with a rapist." He made this jab following his sexual assault lawsuit stemming from a 2018 incident.

Conor McGregor is NOT going to take on an MMA fighter for his next match. Instead, he's getting into the boxing ring and will face Logan Paul. The Irish featherweight and lightweight champion made the announcement on his Twitter (X) account early this morning, with Bleacher Report confirming it. He laid out his current plan of attack going forward, while also debunking some previous reports. "The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India." He continues, "I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.