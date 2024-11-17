Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor With MMA Fight Offer After Taking Down Mike Tyson

Boxing: Tyson vs Paul Weigh-In
Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul weighs in the day before his fight against Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jake Paul wants his next opponent.

Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning, after defeating the legendary boxer Mike Tyson on Friday night. In doing so, he offered to fight him in MMA with no weight class. "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs," he wrote. "That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

The post has been causing a stir on social media. In response, one fan joked: "You’re gonna pull out when you realize Conor is under 45 years old." Another wrote: "Connor McGregor is done with fighting unfortunately. He took the money and he ran. Why don't you fight an ACTIVE boxer around your age and height/weight? Oh, you did. It was Tommy Fury and he beat you."

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paul also trolled McGregor shortly after the fight while speaking with reporters for a post-fight news conference. As caught by MMA Junkie, Paul said: "It’s funny to say, ‘Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him,’ but it’s the f*cking truth. And look at him go toe to toe with Nate Diaz, who was easy work for me. It was like a Monday sparring session to beat Nate Diaz’s ass. He doesn’t ever want this smoke with me. It won’t ever happen."

Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor

As for his fight with Tyson, Paul won by unanimous decision after a one-sided match. Tyson, who is 58 years old, held up for all eight rounds against the 27-year-old social media star, but failed to land nearly as many punches as Paul. Check out Jake Paul's message for Conor McGregor below.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
