Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor With MMA Fight Offer After Taking Down Mike Tyson

Jake Paul wants his next opponent.

Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning, after defeating the legendary boxer Mike Tyson on Friday night. In doing so, he offered to fight him in MMA with no weight class. "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs," he wrote. "That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

The post has been causing a stir on social media. In response, one fan joked: "You’re gonna pull out when you realize Conor is under 45 years old." Another wrote: "Connor McGregor is done with fighting unfortunately. He took the money and he ran. Why don't you fight an ACTIVE boxer around your age and height/weight? Oh, you did. It was Tommy Fury and he beat you."

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Paul also trolled McGregor shortly after the fight while speaking with reporters for a post-fight news conference. As caught by MMA Junkie, Paul said: "It’s funny to say, ‘Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him,’ but it’s the f*cking truth. And look at him go toe to toe with Nate Diaz, who was easy work for me. It was like a Monday sparring session to beat Nate Diaz’s ass. He doesn’t ever want this smoke with me. It won’t ever happen."

Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor

As for his fight with Tyson, Paul won by unanimous decision after a one-sided match. Tyson, who is 58 years old, held up for all eight rounds against the 27-year-old social media star, but failed to land nearly as many punches as Paul. Check out Jake Paul's message for Conor McGregor below.