Jake Paul Beats Mike Perry In Six Rounds And Goes Back And Forth With Conor McGregor Right After

Jake Paul saw some highs and lows last night, but given that he's clashed with McGregor often, we doubt he broke much of a sweat.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor don't often get along, and the latter was right there to take a dump on the former's victory on Saturday night (July 20). Moreover, Paul defeated Mike Perry in a sixth-round TKO, and he didn't take long before he called out the UFC's current middleweight champion, Alex Pereira. This makes the social media personality's record a 10-1 streak against some MMA stars, and ahead of his postponed fight with Mike Tyson, he must be feeling on top of the world. But again, McGregor was there to bring some medicine to the sugar, and we can only guess as to what a back-and-forth would look like.

"Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life," Conor McGregor tweeted in the wee hours of Saturday night after Paul's victory. "40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still s***ting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that's right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. B***h a**es. You could never. And then calling out 60 year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b***h piss. Most valuable pissbag."

"That's f***ed up that he fired your BKFC champion," Jake Paul responded to Conor McGregor's firing of Mike Perry and McGregor's tweets and attacks during the post-fight press conference. "But, I told you that was going to happen. You know, I told you exactly what was going to happen. He was big-upping his boy, Mike Perry. I said, 'Okay, Conor. Like, after I f**k up Mike Perry, then you're next.'

"So Conor's on Twitter all the time, he's on his yacht all the time," Jake Paul continued. "But guess where he's not? In the ring fighting me. So he can talk all the f**k he wants. But 'The Notorious MMA' is scared of Jake Joseph Paul from Disney Channel. And I put that on my mama." We'll see what other combative statements he has for his opps, and whether or not any of these relevant parties will duke it out again or for the first time.