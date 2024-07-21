Jake Paul Beats Mike Perry In Six Rounds And Goes Back And Forth With Conor McGregor Right After

BYGabriel Bras Nevares502 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jake Paul v Mike Perry
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 20: Jake Paul punches Mike Perry during their cruiserweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Jake Paul saw some highs and lows last night, but given that he's clashed with McGregor often, we doubt he broke much of a sweat.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor don't often get along, and the latter was right there to take a dump on the former's victory on Saturday night (July 20). Moreover, Paul defeated Mike Perry in a sixth-round TKO, and he didn't take long before he called out the UFC's current middleweight champion, Alex Pereira. This makes the social media personality's record a 10-1 streak against some MMA stars, and ahead of his postponed fight with Mike Tyson, he must be feeling on top of the world. But again, McGregor was there to bring some medicine to the sugar, and we can only guess as to what a back-and-forth would look like.

"Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life," Conor McGregor tweeted in the wee hours of Saturday night after Paul's victory. "40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still s***ting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that's right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. B***h a**es. You could never. And then calling out 60 year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b***h piss. Most valuable pissbag."

Read More: Travis Scott & Jake Paul Link Up & Get Wild At Michael Rubin's White Party

Conor McGregor Blasts Jake Paul

"That's f***ed up that he fired your BKFC champion," Jake Paul responded to Conor McGregor's firing of Mike Perry and McGregor's tweets and attacks during the post-fight press conference. "But, I told you that was going to happen. You know, I told you exactly what was going to happen. He was big-upping his boy, Mike Perry. I said, 'Okay, Conor. Like, after I f**k up Mike Perry, then you're next.'

Paul Responds To McGregor

"So Conor's on Twitter all the time, he's on his yacht all the time," Jake Paul continued. "But guess where he's not? In the ring fighting me. So he can talk all the f**k he wants. But 'The Notorious MMA' is scared of Jake Joseph Paul from Disney Channel. And I put that on my mama." We'll see what other combative statements he has for his opps, and whether or not any of these relevant parties will duke it out again or for the first time.

Read More: Mike Tyson Replacement Revealed As Jake Paul Eyes July 20th Fight Night

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...