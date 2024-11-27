Jake Paul Reveals Staggering Earnings From Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul is set for life.

Earlier this month, Jake Paul went head-to-head with Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated boxing match. Ultimately, Paul came out victorious, earning mixed reactions from viewers. While some couldn't believe that the internet personality beat the legendary athlete, others weren't surprised. After all, Tyson is over 30 years Paul's senior and suffered a medical emergency just a few months ago.

Despite the outcome of the fight, Tyson was widely praised for taking on the challenge in the first place. Many also noted how he made roughly $20 million just for participating, an offer that would be undoubtedly tough to turn down. As for Paul, he opened up about his impressive earnings during a recent appearance on his brother Logan's Impaulsive podcast. According to him, it was certainly the most he's ever made, and likely the most he ever will.

Read More: Netflix Sued Over Streaming Quality During Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul Says Mike Tyson Fight Earned Him The Most Money He's Ever Made

"Is it true that you made $170 million from this fight?" Logan asked. "I made a lot of money, the most money I've made ever," his brother responded. "250 million people. It's all downhill from here, I peaked." While Paul didn't provide his supporters with an exact figure, it's safe to say that it was no measly payday. He isn't the only one looking back on the fight fondly, as shortly after he lost, Mike Tyson took to X with an uplifting statement.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," he wrote. "I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."