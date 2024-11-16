Logan Paul Gets Dragged For Claiming He’d “Kill” Mike Tyson In A Fight

X users think Logan Paul was outright disrespectful to Mike Tyson.

Last night, Jake Paul came out victorious in his highly anticipated boxing match against Mike Tyson. Of course, this has earned big reactions across social media, which are mixed. While some aren't surprised that the social media personality got the best of the legendary 58-year-old athlete, others can't believe it. Many are even hard at work spreading theories that the fight was rigged.

The fight itself isn't the only thing that has social media users in shambles, however. In a post-match interview, Tyson joked that he might go head-to-head with Paul's brother Logan next. “What? I’d kill you Mike," he responded. Clips of the moment quickly began to circulate on X, with countless users slamming Logan for what they saw as blatant disrespect.

Mike Tyson Jokes That Logan Paul Is Next

"Logan Paul is such an a**hole for this," one user writes in response to the clip. "Logan Paul gets one opportunity and says the weirdest sh*t u can think of on the mic," another says. As for how Logan feels about the fight overall, he told Betr that while he's happy with the result, he expected his brother to do more damage.

"I wish he [Paul] would have knocked him out for slapping him, but the event is f*cking historical," he explained. "I'm happy Jake won. I actually think him not obliterating Mike, we got to see the nobility of him still stepping in the ring and Jake got to fight a f*cking legend...I was a little personally offended that he hit Jake and I thought Jake was going to do more than he did."

Social Media Reacts To Logan Paul Disrespecting Mike Tyson