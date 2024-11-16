Logan Paul Gets Dragged For Claiming He’d “Kill” Mike Tyson In A Fight

BYCaroline Fisher1137 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WWE King and Queen of the Ring - Press Event
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 23: Logan Paul looks on during King and Queen of the Ring Press Event at the WWE Experience on May 23, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
X users think Logan Paul was outright disrespectful to Mike Tyson.

Last night, Jake Paul came out victorious in his highly anticipated boxing match against Mike Tyson. Of course, this has earned big reactions across social media, which are mixed. While some aren't surprised that the social media personality got the best of the legendary 58-year-old athlete, others can't believe it. Many are even hard at work spreading theories that the fight was rigged.

The fight itself isn't the only thing that has social media users in shambles, however. In a post-match interview, Tyson joked that he might go head-to-head with Paul's brother Logan next. “What? I’d kill you Mike," he responded. Clips of the moment quickly began to circulate on X, with countless users slamming Logan for what they saw as blatant disrespect.

Read More: Hip-Hop Can't Believe That Mike Tyson Lost To Jake Paul: See Rappers' Reactions

Mike Tyson Jokes That Logan Paul Is Next

"Logan Paul is such an a**hole for this," one user writes in response to the clip. "Logan Paul gets one opportunity and says the weirdest sh*t u can think of on the mic," another says. As for how Logan feels about the fight overall, he told Betr that while he's happy with the result, he expected his brother to do more damage.

"I wish he [Paul] would have knocked him out for slapping him, but the event is f*cking historical," he explained. "I'm happy Jake won. I actually think him not obliterating Mike, we got to see the nobility of him still stepping in the ring and Jake got to fight a f*cking legend...I was a little personally offended that he hit Jake and I thought Jake was going to do more than he did."

Social Media Reacts To Logan Paul Disrespecting Mike Tyson

He's far from the only one feeling disappointed with the outcome of the fight, but still, many are praising Tyson for his performance. The Game, for example, recently took to X to come to the icon's defense. "I see all these weird celebrities n!%%as saying Mike looked bad, this was sad & disgusting etc… yall goofy. I saw a 58 year old legend go 8 rounds with a 27 year old in front of the world in a sold out football stadium n walk away with 20 million dollars, his dignity & yet another achievement he said was only for HIM. I’m proud of you champ !!!!," he wrote on X. Check out some reactions to Logan Paul's remarks down below.

Read More: Drake Loses $355K After Betting On Mike Tyson To Beat Jake Paul

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...