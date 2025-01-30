Mike Tyson Admits He Still Hasn't Recovered From Jake Paul Fight

BY Cole Blake 1.9K Views
LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Mike Tyson looks on before his fight against Jake Paul during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)
Mike Tyson says he's not 100% yet.

Mike Tyson says he's still not fully recovered from his fight against Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium, back in November. He reflected on the boxing match while speaking with the New York Post's Eileen Reslen at the 2025 Pegasus World Cup, last Saturday. “I feel pretty good,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m 100 percent recovered, but I feel good.”

Paul, who is only 28 years old, defeated the 58-year-old boxing legend by unanimous decision in the record-breaking fight for Netflix. He landed a total of 78 punches compared to just 18 from Tyson in the dominating victory. A month later, Tyson admitted he suffered memory loss during the match. “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little,” he told Fox Sports Radio in December. “I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of, I don’t know what he was doing (leans forward pretending to bow) and that’s the last thing I remember.”

Mike Tyson Reflects On Jake Paul Fight

After the loss, Tyson didn't appear too dismayed. He explained on social media that he was just happy to be alive after suffering a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, earlier in the year. The incident ended up causing his match with Paul to be postponed. “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

Tyson's comments come as Jake Paul and Logan Paul announced a new reality series for HBO Max on Tuesday. In a cryptic post on social media, the two labeled it the "moment you've waited a decade for." While they didn't provide a premise for the show, they teased the date, March 27.

