Mike Tyson Is Shredded In New Photo Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Iron Mike looks like he has returned to his prime.

On Thursday afternoon (Nov. 14), TMZ shared a photo of Mike Tyson in amazing shape as he weighed in for his anticipated fight against Jake Paul on Friday (Nov. 15). The 58-year-old icon is defying age and expectations with a shredded frame to match his well-known punching power. The Baddest Man on the Planet stood alongside his 27-year-old opponent, Jake Paul, emphasizing that age hasn't dulled his edge or commitment to the sport. While the fighters have already weighed in, the official weigh-in is scheduled for 5 P.M. central at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas.

The upcoming fight marks Iron Mike's return to the ring after four years. Although Tyson last fought in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., that event was only an exhibition. This time, he’s stepping in for a true professional bout against a much younger opponent. In stark contrast to his usual exhibition matches, Tyson seems particularly invested, hinting to fans that this showdown might be, as he put it, "the biggest in the history of life."

Tyson Is In His "Ultra Form" For Jake Paul Fight

Iron Mike’s health has been questioned the entire campaign. He is a -200 underdog in the upcoming fight. Critics believe that Tyson will fatigue by Round 3. Paul’s overhand right has knocked out most of his opponents. In several interviews, Tyson doesn’t recognize as a “real fighter.” At Wednesday’s press conference, Paul promised the fight would end in a knockout. Tyson refutes the claim by promising to knock out Paul and continue his boxing career.