Rick Ross Teases Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Fight As His Next Venture

Rick Ross says that his next business move is to set up a fight between legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. He shared the goal while speaking with his followers on social media in a video he filmed of himself in his front yard. Tyson is currently gearing up for a bout with Jake Paul in November, but afterward, Ross wants to organize the rematch.

"Once Tyson knocks out Jake Paul, I'ma get Tyson and Holyfield to fight in my front yard," Ross said. "I'm going to put a ring right there. I want the judges to be Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart [and] DJ Akademiks. The ring is gonna be right there at the Promise Land. Thrilla in Manila'—the biggest."

Mike Tyson Inducts Evander Holyfield Into The Boxing Hall Of Fame

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 09: Former boxer Evander Holyfield (L) is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame by former boxer Mike Tyson at the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Holyfield and Tyson fought twice during their careers, with the second match featuring the infamous biting incident. In the years after their rivalry, they became much more close. The two even sat down together with Oprah in 2008 to make amends. "This is a beautiful guy," Tyson said of Holyfield at the time. "Me and this guy both come from basically the sewage, and we watched each other grow to become established and esteemed fighters, you know what I mean? And I just want you to know it's been a pleasure passing through life being acquainted with you." In more recent years, the two teamed up to launch a line of cannabis edibles.

