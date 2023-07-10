Floyd Mayweather is someone who has an obscene amount of wealth. However, he has this much money for good reason. Of course, he is arguably the greatest boxer ever. Throughout his career, he has never lost a fight. Moreover, he hasn’t even lost an exhibition match. It just goes to show just how much Floyd has been able to accomplish throughout his exceptional career. When you are this good at your sport, a lot of money is going to come with that. At this point, Floyd has made over $1 billion from boxing alone.

Subsequently, Floyd Mayweather has used his money to purchase a whole bunch of luxury goods. Furthermore, he has never been shy about flexing his wealth for all to see. After all, there is a famous meme of him in which he can be seen sitting at a table surrounded by mounds of cash. This is a photo that lives in a lot of people’s minds, and understandably so. Not to mention, he has always been quick to show off his cars and other interesting luxury items that are in his possession.

Floyd Mayweather Has A lot Of Wealth

Most recently, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram where he showed off his private jet. In the video above, you can see how the jet is mostly white with black lettering that bears his name. Overall, this may just be one of his cr*ziest flexes so far. It also helps that he was on his way to Italy when he hopped on the flight. That just adds another layer to the flex at play here. At the end of the day, it must be nice to be Floyd.

Private jets are something that a lot of wealthy people have, especially if they fly a lot. At this point, you just have to appreciate the hustle.

