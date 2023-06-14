Fighting Floyd Mayweather was supposed to be the comeback bout for John Gotti III. After his MMA career fizzled out and a 2-0 start to his pro boxing career, putting up a decent fight against the 50-0 boxing legend was crucial to his future. No one expected Gotti III, son and grandson of Gambino Crime Family Mafiosos John and John A. Gotti, to win. However, if he could avoid becoming a tomato can, it would go a long way to cementing his credibility. Before the fight, BoxRec ranked Gotti III as #702 in his division.

However, it wasn’t to be. Gotti III was disqualified after refusing to break a clinch. While the two fighters briefly parted, Gotti III dodged past referee Kenny Bayless to try and lay some hurt on Mayweather. He failed and the ring was quickly filled with people from both camps. A full-on brawl ensued and was not contained for several minutes. Once some semblance of order was restored, the fight was abandoned and Gotti III was officially disqualified.

Gotti III Suspended For Six Months

John Gotti III has been suspended 6 months by the Florida commission after incident with Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/vhOTRO7gF4 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) June 13, 2023

As a result, Gotti III’s career is set to take another hit. Florida’s regulatory committee handed down a lengthy suspension to the fighter. “The DBPR Florida Athletic Commission took immediate action the evening of Sunday, June 11, and suspended John Gotti III for six months,” a spokesperson told MMA Fighting. Furthermore, Mayweather will not be sanctioned and will remain eligible to fight. Gotti III has yet to comment on the suspension. Additionally, it is unclear if the ruling can be appealed. However, if upheld, Gotti III would be ineligible to fight in Florida until December.

Elsewhere, the fallout of the event has been nasty. Gotti III declared Mayweather his “enemy for life” and his relatives were also seen making threatening statements on social media. Meanwhile, fresh off knocking out an NBA mascot, Conor McGregor has joined the fray. McGregor, who lost to Mayweather in 2017, eagerly accepted Gotti III’s call to arms. “I back the Gotti’s. The war is on.” the MMA veteran tweeted. However, McGregor’s comment has since been deleted. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

