Terence Crawford's Controversial Traffic Stop At Gunpoint Investigated By Police

Terence Crawford just won big, but he sadly faced a pretty scary situation just hours after celebrating his victory over Canelo Álvarez. Omaha police pulled him over at gunpoint during a traffic stop in the wee hours of Sunday morning (September 28). According to AllHipHop, this situation has led to an internal police investigation to determine the context and righteousness of this controversial sight.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving the newly crowned super middleweight boxing champ," a statement from Omaha Mayor John Ewing and police chief Todd Schmaderer reportedly expressed. An Omaha Police Department representative reportedly told ESPN that the video of the traffic stop came from inside the boxing legend's vehicle. They still haven't released any body cam videos from respondents or more details about the officers, their actions, reports, etc.

As of writing this article, Crawford still hasn't responded publicly to this situation. It happened hours after his Álvarez victory parade in his hometown of Omaha, when police identified a car reportedly slightly losing control on the road. Their report says they identified the Nebraska native and cited him for reckless driving.

In addition, law enforcement found a legally owned gun on one of the passengers, who is a part of Terence Crawford's security team. They stated that everyone in the car had legal permits to have firearms, but the spotting of a gun on the floor near the driver's seat is what caused their alarm.

Canelo Alvarez Fight

Apr 20, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Terence Crawford looks on after winning his fight against Amir Khan during the WBO welterweight title fight at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Beyond this, though, Terence Crawford's probably feeling quite fulfilled in the grand scheme. He called himself the "new face of boxing" after his Canelo Álvarez win.

However, this situation with Omaha police is a sad reminder that the context of Black struggle in the United States will always seep into even the most celebratory moments. We will see whether or not this internal investigation leads to anything and how this controversy continues to evolve.

In the meantime, Crawford is feeling on top of the world. We wonder what his next move will be, but he certainly has one heck of a resumé to lean on.