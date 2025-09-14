Canelo Alvarez Doesn't Give A Damn If Jay-Z Bets On Him In Netflix Fight

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Canelo Alvarez's boxing matches have brought out the biggest names in hip-hop, including Rick Ross and Jay-Z.

Reigning boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez made his stance crystal clear when asked about music mogul Jay-Z’s recent comments regarding his upcoming Netflix mega-fight with Terence Crawford. “I don’t care if Jay-Z, or whatever. I don’t give a fuck,” Álvarez told reporters.

The exchange revisited a chapter in boxing history when Jay-Z bet $250,000 on Miguel Cotto to defeat Álvarez in their 2015 middleweight title bout at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Canelo dominated that fight, winning by unanimous decision and handing the Roc Nation founder a costly loss. When asked who he would back in the September 13 Netflix boxing event, Canelo dismissed the topic entirely, signaling that old headlines and celebrity opinions carry no weight.

Alvarez, a four-division world champion, is focused on Terence "Bud" Crawford. Many claim the Nebraska boxer is the most formidable challenge of Canelo's career. Crawford, an undefeated former undisputed champion at lightweight and welterweight, presents a rare test for Álvarez, who has earned a reputation for blending precision, power, and strategic adaptability. 

“I’ve faced tough opponents before. That’s my job,” Canelo said in a separate interview. “Outside noise doesn’t change anything inside the ring.”

Canelo Alvarez On Jay-Z Bets

This mindset reflects a consistent pattern in Álvarez’s career. He has repeatedly ignored distractions from media narratives, promoters, or celebrity commentary, concentrating instead on his legacy. For Canelo, the stakes aren’t about who placed bets or who headlines stories—they are about performance, titles, and mastery in the squared circle.

Jay-Z’s 2015 loss remains a notable moment in boxing lore, highlighting the rapper’s early involvement in the sport and the high-profile nature of his investments. Nearly a decade later, Canelo has cemented himself as a global draw, commanding attention far beyond any celebrity-backed wagers.

Netflix is set to stream the event worldwide. It will be the streaming network's most ambitious live sports broadcast to date.

Canelo’s dismissive response comes with a singular focus: when the bell rings, only the judges’ scorecards—or a potential knockout—will matter.

