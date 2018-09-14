canelo
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Becomes 4-Division Champ In Victory Over Sergey KovalevCanelo wins in the 11th round.By Milca P.
- SportsSergey Kovalev KOs Anthony Yarde To Sep Up Potential Megafight With CaneloSergey Kovalev didn't let his WBO title defense get past the 11th round.By Devin Ch
- SportsGennady "GGG" Golovkin Batters Steve Rolls In 4 Rounds: "I'm Ready For Canelo"GGG makes light work of his opponent last night at Madison Square Garden.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James Gifts Canelo Alvarez A Pair Of "Martin" LeBron 16'sJames is doing a docuseries with Canelo as one of the subjects.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTerence Crawford Scores 6th Round TKO Over Amir Khan After Accidental Low BlowTerence Crawford starches Amir Khan on his way to "bigger fish" in the Welterweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsFloyd Mayweather & Canelo Alvarez Fight Could Make $1.5 Billion Says Oscar De La HoyaFloyd Mayweather could be in for a big payday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJermall Charlo Wants To Box Canelo Alvarez After Tonight's World Title BoutJermall & Jermell Charlo are identical twins both with World Title fights this evening.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Strips Gennady Golovkin's Middleweight Belts: Twitter ExplodesThe Canelo-GGG rematch aroused lots of debate, on the Internet and in barbershops.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Training For 1st Round KO In Gennady Golovkin RematchCanelo Alvarez stirs the pot ahead of his rematch with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday.By Devin Ch