Miguel Cotto
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez Doesn't Give A Damn If Jay-Z Bets On Him In Netflix Fight
Canelo Alvarez's boxing matches have brought out the biggest names in hip-hop, including Rick Ross and Jay-Z.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
September 13, 2025
