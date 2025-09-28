Undisputed boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford spent the hours before his 38th birthday under the glare of police spotlights rather than celebration.

The undefeated Omaha native was pulled over early Sunday morning in a traffic stop. The stop escalated to officers ordering him out of his vehicle at gunpoint. A video of the incident widely shared on social media.

The footage surfaced days after Omaha honored Crawford with a victory parade celebrating his recent triumph over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The win reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s greatest fighters. That victory, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month solidified his status as boxing’s pound-for-pound king.

Police said the stop occurred around 1:30 a.m. Officers reported observing a vehicle driving recklessly in the downtown area. An officer claimed to have seen a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard. This led to OPD remove all four occupants from the car at gunpoint.

Terence Crawford Held At Gunpoint

Crawford was cited for reckless driving after presenting his license. The boxing superstar has not responded to the incident or surface of the footage.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor John Ewing both addressed the incident after video of the stop spread online. The department said Schmaderer had authorized an internal affairs investigation to review the officers’ actions.

Mayor Ewing said he had spoken with Crawford directly. “I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important,” he said in a statement. Ewing described the earlier parade and birthday events as moments of pride for the city. He called the late-night encounter “a jarring end to an otherwise wonderful day.”