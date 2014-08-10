pulled over
- MusicDJ Khaled's Golf Cart Joyride Cut Short By Cop On MotorcycleDJ Khaled didn't appear to be wearing a seatbelt, or any shoes.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicT.I. Pulled Over By Georgia State Trooper Following Argument With Tiny: WatchWhile the rapper said his female passenger was "getting on his nerves," she never actually appears in the video of the incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsThe Inseparable Duo, Megan Fox & MGK, Pulled Over In LAThe couple was stopped Wednesday morning after Kelly was caught riding his motorcycle without a helmet.
By Joe Abrams
- MusicJeezy Slams Cop That Pulled Over Army Lieutenant At Gunpoint: "Only In America"Another day in the USA.By Karlton Jahmal
- GramLil Durk Goes Live While Being Pulled Over By PoliceLil Durk was eventually allowed to leave.By Alexander Cole
- GramSnoop Dogg & NBA Youngboy Get Pulled Over: "Let Us Go"Snoop Dogg and Youngboy Never Broke Again got "pulled over" while riding together, capturing it on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- GossipOffset Pulled Over For Speeding In His New Ferrari Superfast: ReportOffset was speeding down the block.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Dolph Detained By Cops In Georgia Again After They Think He Had MarijuanaThe second time he's been pulled over and detained in the last few months.By Erika Marie
- MusicBlueface Handcuffed During Traffic Stop: ReportThe rapper was let go with a warning.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Pulled Over By The Cops After Relapse & HospitalizationOne day after she was rushed to the hospital.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Pulled Over By Police In Jamaica For A PhotoJamaican police have more love for Meek than American copsBy Aron A.
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Pulled Over In New York, Passenger Arrested With DrugsDavidson is in the clear.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicErykah Badu Got Pulled Over By Police So They Could "Say Hi"Erykah Badu capped off 2017 with a strange encounter with the police. By Aron A.
- MusicUgly God Stopped By Police, Plays "Do You Know Who I Am" CardFree Ugly God.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar Pulled Over In Beverly Hills; Avoids TicketKendrick Lamar was pulled over Friday afternoon in Beverly Hills for not having a license plate.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLAPD Handcuffs YG Over "Uncooperative" BehavoirYG finds himself in cuffs, ticketed over riding without a seat belt. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRay J Takes Photos With Cops, Sparks LAPD InvestigationRay J took some photos with police after being pulled over Wednesday, which has caused the LAPD to launch an internal affairs investigation.By Trevor Smith