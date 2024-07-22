Latto Gets Pulled Over In Resurfaced Bodycam Footage For Running A Red Light: Watch

Being a celebrity comes with its perks and its drawbacks.

Latto is one of rappers that comes to mind when you think about the biggest female stars in the game. You can even include her in overall conversations as well, especially in 2024. Her output is right there with the best, and a lot of the releases are hits. She will almost undoubtedly solidify herself as a superstar when she drops her next album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. There is a lot of opportunity that lies ahead for the Columbus born hitmaker, even though she has already accomplished so much. When you make good music, your fans reward you with tons of support, which leads to you to a life that some dream to have.

However, while having fans is great, it can also create a lot of problems, too. A common one is being followed after being spotted in public. That was seemingly the case for Latto sometime last year and it led to her being pulled over in Atlanta. The "Big Mama" lyricist was stopped for running multiple red lights after celebrating a friend's birthday at a club. Latto's security was told to stay in their vehicle while the officer spoke with the rapper.

Latto Tells Police She Was Being Followed After A Night Out

The 25-year-old told the male officer her profession and the reasoning for skipping the traffic lights. Because of where she was coming from and how late it was, he asked if she had been drinking. Latto told him she did not have anything to drink. Still, the officer breathalyzed her. She did tell the truth, but the end result was still a ticket for running those red lights. At the end of the day, the law is the law, and you have to abide by them no matter your status.