Latto Essential Songs

Explore Latto's essential tracks, including "B*tch from da Souf" and "Big Energy," highlighting her rise in hip-hop.

Latto has swiftly risen to prominence in hip-hop. Her special mix of Southern rap with contemporary productions has set her apart in a competitive industry. It has pushed her to become one of hip-hop's most exciting new voices. With a string of hits, Latto has proven that she is more than just a rising star—she's a force to be reckoned with.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Latto has amassed numerous accolades and a loyal fanbase. Her music often celebrates empowerment and Southern pride, echoing with listeners. As we anticipate her future projects, it's an ideal time to reflect on the essential songs that have defined her journey. These tracks highlight Latto's lyrical talents and influential effect on hip-hop.

1. "B*tch From Da Souf" (2019)

"B*tch from da Souf" is the track that put Latto on the map. Released in 2019, this breakout single quickly became an anthem, showcasing her fierce personality and strong Southern roots. The song also earned Latto significant attention and helped her build a solid fanbase. "B*tch from da Souf" was a statement of intent, declaring her arrival in hip-hop with unapologetic confidence.

Additionally, the success of "B*tch from da Souf" was pivotal for Latto's career. It also led to a remix featuring Saweetie and Trina, further amplifying its impact. The track's reception highlighted Latto's potential as a major player in the industry and set the stage for her subsequent releases. With its infectious energy and empowering message, "B*tch from da Souf" remains a defining track in Latto's discography.

"Muwop," featuring the iconic Gucci Mane, marked a milestone in Latto's career. Released in 2020, this track cleverly samples Gucci Mane’s classic hit "Freaky Gurl." It bridged the gap between the new generation and the old guard of Southern hip-hop. The collaboration with Gucci Mane brought credibility and showcased Latto's ability to hold her own alongside one of the genre's legends.

Unsurprisingly, "Muwop" became an instant hit, climbing the charts and confirming Latto’s place in mainstream hip-hop. The chemistry between Latto and Gucci Mane is palpable, with both artists delivering strong verses that play off each other’s energy. "Muwop" received praise for its confident lyrics and modern take on a classic sound. This track is pivotal in her discography, exemplifying her growth as an artist and her ability to create timeless music.

"Sex Lies," featuring Lil Baby, is a song from Latto's discography that delves into themes of relationships and trust. Released in 2020, this collaboration merges Latto's fierce delivery with Lil Baby's smooth flow, creating a dynamic and engaging song. The chemistry between the two artists is evident, making "Sex Lies" a compelling listen. The track's production features a seductive beat that perfectly complements the lyrical content, exploring the complexities of romantic entanglements. Further, "Sex Lies" was well-received by fans and critics. The song's success on the charts and its popularity among listeners further cemented Latto's reputation as a versatile and talented artist in the hip-hop landscape.

4. "Queen Of Da Souf" (2020)

"Queen of Da Souf," the title track from Latto's debut studio album, is a powerful anthem. Released in 2020, the song encapsulates Latto's pride in her roots and determination to claim her place in the rap hierarchy. With a hard-hitting beat and assertive lyrics, "Queen of Da Souf" showcases Latto's lyrical prowess and unshakable confidence.

The track received critical acclaim for its boldness and authenticity. Fans appreciated Latto's unapologetic embrace of her identity. "Queen of Da Souf" also highlights her skill as a femcee and serves as a declaration of her intent to dominate. The song's success further established Latto as a significant figure in contemporary rap.

The "Big Energy (Remix)" featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled was game-changing in Latto's career. Released in 2022, this remix elevated the original track by adding Mariah Carey's iconic vocals, blending Latto's contemporary flair with Mariah's legendary sound. The collaboration brought together different generations of music, showcasing Latto's versatility and appeal across various audiences.