Latto Drives Fans Wild With Sultry New Song Snippet & Video

BYGabriel Bras Nevares529 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TwoGether Land
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 26: Rapper Latto performs onstage during Night 2 of the TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Latto's been on an unstoppable run this year, and with a potential new album on the way, fans can't wait for what's left in 2024.

Latto is the darling of a lot of social media admirers in the rap game, and folks are excited about a new tease-heavy social media thirst trap for a couple of different reasons. One of these is some lustful appreciation, and the other is the new song that she's teasing, which has fans very excited. After all, the Atlanta femcee should be coming through with an album soon, and this would capitalize on a stellar 2024 so far. Some hot singles, remixes, occasionally juicy speculation, and a lot of performance prowess and visibility cemented her as a top-tier talent this year, so we'll see if she can bank on that potential.

Despite a lot of conversation around Latto focusing on her alleged rap beefs with other female stars, her trajectory is much bigger than that this year. A recent HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash concert, for example, captivated a lot of folks both in the crowd and online, and showed off some real star power. In addition, her steady stream of new verses and singles have kept fans excited all throughout and haven't been overshadowed by the headlines. It's been quite the turbulent road so far, but a very fun one to witness.

Read More: Latto Had To Help Usher Sing At Birthday Bash Due To Technical Difficulties

Latto's New Song Preview

However, on this topic of slight thirst traps, Latto recently revealed why she chose to get a BBL at age 21. Her story goes that she's always been a foodie, and when her success and fame led to her going out to eat at expensive restaurants, weight gain and fan comments on her body led to self-consciousness and confidence issues. While the 25-year-old chose to get surgery for this reason, she didn't suggest that this is a one-size-fits-all "solution" to these "problems." The beauty standards that procedures like these provoke are always a very personal matter, and one that shouldn't compare to others' experiences.

Meanwhile, with a new "Sunday Service" remix out, we're sure that said hit will continue to light up summer parties. Latto's got a whole lot more coming, it seems, and most fans couldn't be more excited at the prospect. Hopefully we get this new track sooner rather than later, and we can witness yet another huge rollout for 2024. The competition is steep, and seeing folks rise to the occasion is always a treat.

Read More: Azealia Banks Shares Her Honest Thoughts On Latto

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024MusicLatto Teases Album Title & Brings Out 21 Savage, Usher, & More Guests At Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash2.8K
Big Latto Presents The Third Annual Christmas In ClaycoMusicLatto Drives Fans Wild With New Workout Vid Showing Off Her Figure135.8K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024MusicLatto Had To Help Usher Sing At Birthday Bash Due To Technical Difficulties2.3K
2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 SummitMusicLatto Reacts To Her 13-Year-Old Self's Performance In Viral Video: Watch3.4K