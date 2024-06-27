Latto Drives Fans Wild With Sultry New Song Snippet & Video

Latto's been on an unstoppable run this year, and with a potential new album on the way, fans can't wait for what's left in 2024.

Latto is the darling of a lot of social media admirers in the rap game, and folks are excited about a new tease-heavy social media thirst trap for a couple of different reasons. One of these is some lustful appreciation, and the other is the new song that she's teasing, which has fans very excited. After all, the Atlanta femcee should be coming through with an album soon, and this would capitalize on a stellar 2024 so far. Some hot singles, remixes, occasionally juicy speculation, and a lot of performance prowess and visibility cemented her as a top-tier talent this year, so we'll see if she can bank on that potential.

Despite a lot of conversation around Latto focusing on her alleged rap beefs with other female stars, her trajectory is much bigger than that this year. A recent HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash concert, for example, captivated a lot of folks both in the crowd and online, and showed off some real star power. In addition, her steady stream of new verses and singles have kept fans excited all throughout and haven't been overshadowed by the headlines. It's been quite the turbulent road so far, but a very fun one to witness.

Latto's New Song Preview

However, on this topic of slight thirst traps, Latto recently revealed why she chose to get a BBL at age 21. Her story goes that she's always been a foodie, and when her success and fame led to her going out to eat at expensive restaurants, weight gain and fan comments on her body led to self-consciousness and confidence issues. While the 25-year-old chose to get surgery for this reason, she didn't suggest that this is a one-size-fits-all "solution" to these "problems." The beauty standards that procedures like these provoke are always a very personal matter, and one that shouldn't compare to others' experiences.

Meanwhile, with a new "Sunday Service" remix out, we're sure that said hit will continue to light up summer parties. Latto's got a whole lot more coming, it seems, and most fans couldn't be more excited at the prospect. Hopefully we get this new track sooner rather than later, and we can witness yet another huge rollout for 2024. The competition is steep, and seeing folks rise to the occasion is always a treat.