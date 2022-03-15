777
- MusicLatto Announces Apple Music Show "777 Radio"Chlöe Bailey will be the first guest on Latto's newly announced "777 Radio" on Apple Music.ByAron A.1000 Views
- MusicLatto Teases Two Mystery Collaborations On Next AlbumWhen a fan submitted a wishlist of features they want to see on her next album, the "Big Energy" star shared that two were already done.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.0K Views
- Pop CultureLatto Calls Out Haters After “Big Energy" Success: "Bunch Of Nobodies"Latto slammed her haters on social media, this week.ByCole Blake2.3K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Accused Of Being Latto's "Difficult" Male CollaboratorMandii B of the "Whoreible Decisions" podcast says Lil Wayne was allegedly the male artist that gave Latto a difficult time clearing a record on her album. ByAron A.18.2K Views
- MusicMellow Rackz Weighs In On Latto's Claims About Male FeatureDuring an interview for Rap Clout, Mellow Rackz gave her opinion on Latto's issue with a male feature on her latest album. ByBrianna Lawson3.4K Views
- ReviewsLatto “777” ReviewLatto proves that luck has little to do with her success on her most versatile project to date, "777." ByAron A.6.4K Views
- RelationshipsLatto Brags About Gifts From Her BF: Lamborghini, Birkins, Richard Mille WatchA Twitter user tried to tease the rapper about receiving the "bare minimum" from her man and Latto set them straight.ByErika Marie13.3K Views
- NewsLatto & Mariah Carey's "Big Energy" Remix Ft. DJ Khaled Is HereMariah Carey and DJ Khaled join Latto for the "Big Energy" remix. ByAron A.6.6K Views
- NewsLatto Delivers Raunchy Lyrics Alongside Lil Durk On "Like A Thug"Latto and Lil Durk make a great pair on the new track "Like A Thug."ByAlexander Cole5.2K Views
- MusicLatto Adds Mariah Carey To "Big Energy" Remix, Shares Cover ArtThe track samples Tom Tom Club's 1981 single "Genius of Love" (which was also sampled in Carey's classic hit "Fantasy").ByErika Marie9.1K Views
- NewsLatto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish GambinoLatto collides with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino on the new song, "Sunshine."ByAlex Zidel9.4K Views
- GramKodak Black's Producer Goes Off On Latto: "You Were On Your Diva Sh*t"Although Latto never named Kodak as the rapper who was giving her a hard time, his producer came down hard, detailing his version of what occurred.ByErika Marie20.3K Views
- MusicPlies Shows Major Love To Latto: "I F*ck With Her Grind"The Rap icon says he is in full support of Latto's upcoming album, "777."ByErika Marie3.4K Views
- MusicKodak Black Responds To Speculation He Gave Latto A Hard Time Over FeatureFans suspect that Kodak Black is the artist who gave Latto a hard time over not answering his direct messages.ByAlex Zidel18.5K Views
- MusicLatto Drops "777" Tracklist & Fans Think Kodak Black Wouldn't Clear FeatureLatto had trouble because a man featured was upset she didn't respond to his DMs. Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, and Kodak are all on the album.ByErika Marie12.5K Views
- MusicLatto Addresses Fans Criticizing Her For Performing In Small VenuesLatto fought back against trolls criticizing the size of her stage on her first-ever tour.ByAlex Zidel39.2K Views
- Pop CultureLatto Reveals A Male Artist Almost Didn’t Make It On Her Album Because She Curved His DM“Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I’m not gon’ shut up about it!” the “Wheelie” rapper shared.ByHayley Hynes25.0K Views
- MusicLatto Announces "777" Album Release Date & Cover ArtLatto has one of the best album covers of the year so far.ByAlex Zidel4.4K Views