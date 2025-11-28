777 - Song by Toosii

Toosii questions his belief in love in new track "777."

Toosii leans fully into vulnerability on new single "777." It's a slow-burning R&B cut that feels like a late-night confession. Floating over minimal, moody production, the track captures the headspace of overthinking everything. From love, timing, faith, and whether healing even feels possible. Toosii doesn’t reach for flash here. Instead, he lets the honesty carry the record. There’s something spiritual in how he frames the number seven, tying destiny into disappointment and hope into pain. "777" isn’t about easy answers, it’s about learning how to live inside the questions. If you’ve ever felt stuck between wanting love and not believing in it, this one hits right where it hurts.

Release Date: November 28, 2025
Genre: R&B / Hip-Hop
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

They say misery loves company
Lately girl my mind start to f--k with me
I'm too scared of my pain so I run

