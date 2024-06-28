Latto Is On Another Playing Field With Multi-Phased Banger "Big Mama"

Latto has another addicting hit for the summer.

The female rap scene is churning out hit after hit this year it seems, and we are here for it. Latto is one of those leading ladies right now, and songs like "Big Mama" are the reason why. From her to stellar feature on Anycia's "BACK OUTSIDE" to the threatening "Sunday Service", Big Latto is putting her heels on the necks of her competition. This has the possibility of being the sixth single from her upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. "Big Mama" was previously teased a couple of weeks ago on social media, and from the snippet, it seemed the song was going for more of a syrupy and seductive, R&B vibe.

Well, that is partially true, as Latto and her fleet of talented producers (COUPE, Tay Keith, OZ) switch things up halfway through. The intensity level goes from 0-100 almost instantaneously, as her flows and bars get more aggressive. Throughout the 2:54 runtime, she talks about various feelings one experiences throughout a relationship. From insecurities to being incredibly smitten, she covers it all. Like the instrumental, Latto is dynamic, as you get hints of seriousness, vulnerability, and humor all in one.

Listen To "Big Mama" By Latto

Quotable Lyrics:

Y'all go for s*** I wouldn't, I'm up three-hundred a booking

B****, I don't play for the Nets, but I'm gon' shoot s*** up 'bout Brooklyn (On God, brrt)

Every time I'm cookin' (Cookin'), he know I put my foot in (Foot in)

Leave yo' b****, get wit' a boss, she can't give you nothin' but p***y (Aw)

Pretty boy can't take me home, Latto want an Al Capone

T-shirt with no panties on, f*** him to my favorite song, ah