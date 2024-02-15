DJ Khaled's Golf Cart Joyride Cut Short By Cop On Motorcycle

It goes without saying that DJ Khaled loves his toys, but as it turns out, authorities don't. Earlier this week, the hitmaker was spotted cruising around his neighborhood in Miami in a golf cart. Unfortunately, his joyride was cut short when a police officer on a motorcycle stopped him in his tracks.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly why he was pulled over, or if he got a ticket. He did appear to not be wearing a seatbelt, or any shoes, which could have contributed to the traffic stop. Either way, the unexpected interruption surely put a damper on his excursion. This isn't the first time we've seen a celeb pulled over in a golf cart, however, or even the first time DJ Khaled was involved.

DJ Khaled Pulled Over In His Miami Neighborhood

DJ Khaled attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back in September, Diddy was riding around Miami in a golf cart on his way to meet up with the "GOD DID" performer when he was pulled over. Of course, the Bad Boy Records founder was blasting his track "What's Love" from The Love Album, which is what got officers' attention. He appeared unbothered as a cop flagged him down, filming and obliging when he was asked to turn the volume down. He even thanked the cop for his "service," though he later advised him to "eat a d*ck."

DJ Khaled also got his golf cart stuck at the beach at the beginning of last year. After someone nearby got him out, he used the experience as a lesson, urging fans not to let anything stop them. What do you think of DJ Khaled getting pulled over while he was riding around in a golf cart? Do you think he got a ticket? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

