Summer Walker Channels Marvin Sapp After Chris Brown Announces More Breezy Bowl XX Dates

Summer Walker's live perfromances have made headlines since the beginning of her career. The singer shares her reaction to the latest news on Chris Brown's highly-anticipated Breezy Bowl XX Tour in a new Instagram post. As a soundbite of the viral Marvin Sapp speech to his congregation plays, the "Girls Need Love" hitmaker rolls her eyes with the comment announcing that the Breezy Bowl XX tour added more dates. Walker is stepping into a defining chapter of her career with the announcement of her role in Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Brown’s self-titled debut album, a cornerstone of modern R&B. For Walker, joining the lineup alongside Bryson Tiller isn’t just another booking—it’s a spotlight moment that aligns her with two of the genre’s most influential voices.

The tour will hit major stadiums across Europe and North America. While Brown headlines, Walker and Tiller are billed as featured performers for select dates. The inclusion of Walker, known for her emotionally raw lyricism and rich, honeyed vocals, affirms her growing stature in a genre that thrives on intimacy and storytelling. Her catalog—vulnerable, defiant, and unfiltered—has earned both critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase, making her a natural fit for a tour designed to celebrate the past, present, and future of R&B.

Summer Walker & Chris Brown

The tour's itinerary includes two sold-out nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Those dates were among the first to reach capacity, a testament to the anticipation surrounding the trio’s chemistry on stage. In Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium will host back-to-back performances. For Walker, the tour signifies elevation. As R&B continues to evolve, Summer Walker isn’t just riding the wave—she’s becoming part of its foundation.