Summer Walker Channels Marvin Sapp After Chris Brown Announces More Breezy Bowl XX Dates

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 536 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD
US singer Summer Walker arrives for the 2025 Billboard Women in Music, honoring US rapper and singer Doechii as Billboard Woman of the Year, in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)
Summer Walker is currently working on her new album set for 2025. She teased the album with a voicemail including Lil Meech.

Summer Walker's live perfromances have made headlines since the beginning of her career. The singer shares her reaction to the latest news on Chris Brown's highly-anticipated Breezy Bowl XX Tour in a new Instagram post. As a soundbite of the viral Marvin Sapp speech to his congregation plays, the "Girls Need Love" hitmaker rolls her eyes with the comment announcing that the Breezy Bowl XX tour added more dates. Walker is stepping into a defining chapter of her career with the announcement of her role in Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of Brown’s self-titled debut album, a cornerstone of modern R&B. For Walker, joining the lineup alongside Bryson Tiller isn’t just another booking—it’s a spotlight moment that aligns her with two of the genre’s most influential voices.

The tour will hit major stadiums across Europe and North America. While Brown headlines, Walker and Tiller are billed as featured performers for select dates. The inclusion of Walker, known for her emotionally raw lyricism and rich, honeyed vocals, affirms her growing stature in a genre that thrives on intimacy and storytelling. Her catalog—vulnerable, defiant, and unfiltered—has earned both critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase, making her a natural fit for a tour designed to celebrate the past, present, and future of R&B.

More: Chris Brown Expands Tour With More North American Dates And Special Guest Jhene Aiko

Summer Walker & Chris Brown

The tour's itinerary includes two sold-out nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Those dates were among the first to reach capacity, a testament to the anticipation surrounding the trio’s chemistry on stage. In Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium will host back-to-back performances. For Walker, the tour signifies elevation. As R&B continues to evolve, Summer Walker isn’t just riding the wave—she’s becoming part of its foundation.

The “Breezy Bowl XX” tour is more than a concert series; it’s a cultural checkpoint. Chris Brown’s two-decade run in the music industry is marked by reinvention, chart dominance, and controversy. Pairing his legacy with Tiller’s alt-R&B moodiness and Walker’s neo-soul revival creates a compelling generational blend. It offers a full spectrum of contemporary R&B, from polished pop-adjacent anthems to raw bedroom confessionals.

More: Summer Walker’s Dating History: From London On Da Track To Rico Recklezz
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Chris Brown Tour More Dates Jhene Aiko Music News Music Chris Brown Expands Tour With More North American Dates And Special Guest Jhene Aiko 3.6K
Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour Music News Music Chris Brown Announces "Breezy Bowl XX" Stadium World Tour Celebrating 20-Year Career 970
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown Issues A New Fan Dress Code Advisement For His Upcoming Breezy Bowl XX Tour 1201
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 50.5K