Kayla Nicole Issues Public Apology After Offensive Tweets Resurface

Kayla Nicole is addressing the controversy surrounding a batch of old tweets that recently resurfaced, calling her past words "ignorant, hurtful, and completely wrong." The media personality and model, who previously dated NFL star Travis Kelce, issued a lengthy apology on Thursday via her Instagram Story. She expressed remorse and took full accountability for the posts she says no longer reflect who she is today.

Criticism first erupted after a Swiftie fan account shared her old tweets from 2010 to 2014, which appeared to include homophobic slurs and offensive language about Asian American, Mexican, and Indian people. The timing sparked even more conversation on social media. Many believed the resurfacing was connected to Kayla’s viral Halloween costume, one that some interpreted as a subtle dig at Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift. For those curious, Kayla dressed as Toni Braxton from the "He Wasn’t Man Enough" video. She denied the accusations, clarifying that the costume was purely a tribute to Braxton and insisting she’s not focused on "tearing other women down."

Kayla Nicole Apologizes

Even though Kayla denied any intentional shade, the speculation likely reignited interest in her old social media history. In her apology statement, Kayla said it’s been "incredibly difficult" to watch the posts re-emerge. She continued to explain that the version of herself who wrote them is far removed from the woman she is today. "I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way," she wrote. "The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views."

Furthermore, the backlash led her to delete her X (formerly Twitter) account entirely. "I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate," she said.

In addition, Kayla emphasized that she accepts full responsibility for her past. Moreover, she says she's committed to reflecting her evolution through her current actions, not just words. "My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect for others," she continued. "I can’t change the past. But I will continue showing through my actions who I’ve become and what I stand for today."