Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole: Everything We Know About The Model & Journalist

Travis Kelce is no stranger to rapid bursts of overwhelming media attention. Throughout his career, he has made rounds for his sportsmanship, as well as his relationships. There’s significantly more buzz around the Kansas City Chiefs tight end yet again. This time, it’s because there’s a rumored romance brewing between him and Taylor Swift. This is following a long on-and-off relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

Now, due to renewed public interest in the sportsman’s personal life, Nicole is also under the spotlight once again. Their breakup last year was heavily publicized as well. Firstly, Travis Kelce is still tight-lipped about a romantic connection to Taylor Swift, but the rumors and speculations are growing by the day. Secondly, Travis Kelce seems to be moving on quite well from his last relationship. However, so is Kayla Nicole. In fact, Nicole has gained the attention of Rick Ross, who was recently noticed in the model’s comment section. There’s not been as much coverage of Nicole since the two broke up, but the fashion influencer and journalist is still relatively known.

Kayla Nicole’s Background

Born Kayla Brown on November 2, 1991, Kayla Nicole is a social media influencer, and on-air sports journalist. Her interests in sports and journalism grew into a passion that pushed her to pursue a career in the two. She has a Bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University, where she graduated from in 2013. Subsequently, in 2018, she posted a video on Instagram, with the caption, “Friendly reminder I have a broadcast degree in journalism.” Nicole further stated that hosting is what she loves to do, and where her heart is.

What Does Kayla Nicole Do?

Kayla Nicole has been involved in various parts of the entertainment industry over the years. She has worked as a model and participated in many beauty pageants growing up. Although she is a considerably successful model, her passion still lies within sports and journalism. Despite being an ambassador for Savage X Fenty, Crocs, and Revolve, per People, Nicole still works as an entertainment journalist. Furthermore, the social media personality seems to have gotten into promoting fitness and wellness. She works closely with Tribe Therepe.

Kayla Nicole And Travis Kelce’s Relationship

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole share a moment as they arrive to the NFL Honors show at the YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In 2016, Travis Kelce was dating Maya Benberry. The German-born actress emerged as the winner of the reality TV show, Catching Kelce. She was chosen by Kelce himself, and the two dated for eight months before splitting up in January 2017. Shortly after their separation, Travis Kelce began dating Kayla Nicole. Nicole previously shared on an Instagram story that they first interacted on Instagram. Their relationship soon transitioned from social media flirting to real-life romance.

The two were romantically involved for five years, between 2017 and 2022. During their time together, they split up a few times, but always got back together. There seems to be a sense of finality this time, however, as it’s been over a year since their last breakup. Evidently, the two have moved on and share little interest in rekindling their romance.

The Aftermath

Much like it was before her relationship with Kelce, Nicole’s love life is now private. She may, or may not have found someone else. The 31-year-old does not seem to be interested in sharing those details with the public. These days, she only gives glimpses into the not-so-personal parts of her life. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, seems to be moving on with the megastar, Taylor Swift. The two were filmed leaving the stadium together after a match Kelce had played in earlier. Over the last couple days, there have been speculations about the two being a couple. That is yet to be confirmed.

