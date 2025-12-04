Steph Curry Steps Out In The Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove

Steph Curry showed up to the tunnel in something no one expected: the Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove. It is a wild shift from what he has been doing lately.

Over the past month, Curry has been spotted in multiple Jordan retros, which already felt unusual for someone still signed to Under Armour. Now he adds a classic Nike basketball shoe to the mix.

When a player of his status starts switching things up this aggressively, people pay attention. The Glove is not a quiet choice either. It is one of the most recognizable 90s designs ever made, tied directly to Gary Payton’s peak trash-talking era.

Seeing Curry step into a silhouette with that kind of history sends a message. He knows the culture and he knows exactly what he is doing. This tunnel moment instantly sparked talk around the league and among fans.

The timing is hard to ignore as his long-term future with Under Armour hangs in the balance. Curry wearing Jordans was already enough to get the rumor mill going. Showing up in a retro Nike basketball model adds even more fuel.

Nothing is confirmed, but something feels different. A move could be coming, and if he really is testing the water with classic silhouettes, the next few months could get interesting. NBA stars don’t tease without intention, and Curry doesn't do anything by accident.

Read More: DJ Khaled Debuts Unreleased J Balvin x Air Jordan 4

Steph Curry Wears Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove

The Nike Air Zoom Flight The Glove features a bold black and white look. The upper mixes glossy black overlays with breathable mesh details.

Alao a large white midsole creates a sharp contrast. The shoe includes curved sculpted pods that give it a vintage 90s feel.

The Swoosh sits low on the lateral side and pops in bright white. Red accents appear on the lace loops and interior. The outsole has a wide, rounded shape built for grip. The overall design feels fast, loud, and retro in the best way.