“The thing about Taylor is that she keeps it so real. Not even kidding, but one of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is ‘As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine,’” she told the outlet. “Every time we hang out, she’s not just giving me advice, you know what I mean? We’re talking about the food we’re eating or whatever’s going on in the moment,” but “whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block no matter what it is, things like that really, really stand out to me. She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me.”

Earlier in the interview, Spice had discussed her struggles with confidence. “People were trying to say that I’m not a lyricist, and I just kind of went in with the attitude of ‘Yeah, they’re right. I’m not.’ But it’s just not true,” she said. “I didn’t really feel like having to prove that. But I figured I’d let you know that I definitely knew I was [a lyricist]. The whole time. I just let them say what they want and be happy with that.”

Ice Spice & Taylor Swift's Friendship

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift first connected through a collaboration on the remix of the song “Karma" in 2023. Afterward, Swift spoke about her affection for Spice in an email provided to Variety.

She wrote: “I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”