Bad Bunny Recalls Getting The Super Bowl Halftime Show Call From Jay-Z

BY Cole Blake 230 Views
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Singer Bad Bunny watches game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The NFL and Roc Nation announced that Bad Bunny will be serving as the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner on Sunday.

Bad Bunny says he started doing pull-ups after Jay-Z called him to confirm that the NFL and Roc Nation would be selecting him as the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. He recalled the moment he learned about the plan during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden.

“I was keeping this secret for so long and it felt good,” Bad Bunny revealed, as caught by Billboard. “I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico — all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture, not just for me. The beach where we record is my hometown beach, so it’s a very special thing for us.”

From there, he recalled the moment Jay-Z let him know he was being selected. “It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout s–t or whatever. It was very special,” Bad Bunny said.

He continued: “It’s also the result of just do things with heart. I’m always doing my best and working with so much passion, I’m still working, I’m a rookie. I’m still hungry to conquer and to show what I can do to the people. It’s crazy ‘cause I think everyone already knows what I’m capable to do. But I’m still one to surprise.”

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Jay-Z also addressed Bad Bunny's selection in a statement provided to the Associated Press. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring," the legendary rapper said. "We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company have been working with the NFL to help orchestrate the Super Bowl Halftime Show for several years. Last season, they played a key role in selecting Kendrick Lamar to headline the show. The next Super Bowl will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8.

