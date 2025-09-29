Jay-Z discussed the NFL's selection of Bad Bunny as the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner in a statement provided to the Associated Press. He cited the Grammy Award-winning singer's contributions to Puerto Rico and described having him on the stage as an honor.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring," the legendary rapper said. "We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.” Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company have been partnering with the NFL to help orchestrate the Super Bowl Halftime Show for several years. They previously selected Kendrick Lamar for last season's game.

The NFL and Roc Nation announced the decision on Sunday night. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.” The event will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Febuary 8.

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny's decision to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show comes after he previously declined to bring his latest tour to the United States. Speaking with Variety, he cited the country's handling of immigration, noting that ICE could use his shows as a trap.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate —I’ve performed there many times. All of (the shows) have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S.” he told the outlet, earlier this year.