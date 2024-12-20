DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Publicly Criticizing Jay-Z And Roc Nation

Ak wants to be on their team.

DJ Akademiks is not a Jay-Z fan, historically. He's a Drake fan, and recently, being in one means declaring war on the other. The media personality has been vocal in his opposition to Jay-Z, citing the goodwill he gets from the hip hop community in comparison to Drake. He's also suggested that the Roc Nation co-founder conspired to give the Super Bowl Halftime Show over to Drake's op, Kendrick Lamar. DJ Akademiks decided to change his tune on Thursday, though. The streamer went as far as to issue an apology.

DJ Akademiks went over the recent rape allegations made against Jay-Z. He also detailed the allegations that have been made against the lawyer of Jay's accuser, Tony Buzbee. The lawyer has been accused of infecting a woman with a venereal disease. Ak could hardly believe it. The streamer claimed that Jay and Roc Nation are simply too powerful to critique. "This is why, I'm telling you," he stated. "I want no smoke with Roc Nation and I issue a formal apology." DJ Akademiks went on to address Hov, directly, explaining that he wants this statement to go viral. "Jay-Z," Ak noted. "I want to be on your team. I wanna be in the camp of the Roc Nation."

DJ Akademiks Claimed Roc Nation Was "Too Powerful"

DJ Akademiks' apology did smack of cynicism, though. He praised Jay and Roc Nation for having too much power over the music industry. "This type of power, and this type of sliminess," Akademiks said. "Hey, get me to a billionaire status, too." The streamer then turned his attention toward Tory Lanez, an artist who has been openly criticizing Roc Nation for years. DJ Akademiks claimed that he will not have anything more to say on the Lanez case, despite being a supporter. "Tory's my mans," he admitted. "I ain't gonna turn against Tory, but I got no more opinion on that."