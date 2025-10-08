Nas Responds To Winning New York's Casino War Against Jay-Z

Nas recently downplayed the seriousness of fans bringing up his long-time rivalry with Jay-Z in the wake of his casino bid with Resorts World being approved by New York's Community Advisory Committee over Jay-Z's proposal with Roc Nation. He spoke about the situation with Rolling Stone, earlier this week.

“It is just a thing that some people are going to talk about,” he stated. “No one has any control over things like that. I still study Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. Some rap fans just like to go off on those things from time to time. That’s it.”

Nas and Jay-Z battled in one of the most iconic feuds in hip-hop history in the early 2000s. The beef resulted in multiple iconic diss tracks, including Jay-Z's “Takeover” and Nas’ “Ether.”

In the wake of Nas' successful casino bid, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. remarked at the vote: “There’s a theme in Queens, and I know that Nas was a part of this: Queens get the money. Sorry, Jay-Z, we win again. You can let the Brooklyn borough president know that I send my regards to him.”

Nas' Casino Deal

The Nas-backed bid proposes building a casino at Aqueduct Resorts World in Queens, featuring live table games, including craps, blackjack, and poker, as well as a concert hall with a 7,000 person capacity and a sports academy. Costing an estimated $5 billion, the project aims to create 24,000 new jobs in the area while bringing in $1 million in revenue during its first year of operation, according to Billboard.