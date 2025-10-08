Nas Responds To Winning New York's Casino War Against Jay-Z

BY Cole Blake 1154 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JAY-Z At Webster Hall
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: JAY-Z and Nas perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Fans resurfaced Nas and Jay-Z's iconic hip-hop feud after the Community Advisory Committee ruled on their casino bids.

Nas recently downplayed the seriousness of fans bringing up his long-time rivalry with Jay-Z in the wake of his casino bid with Resorts World being approved by New York's Community Advisory Committee over Jay-Z's proposal with Roc Nation. He spoke about the situation with Rolling Stone, earlier this week.

“It is just a thing that some people are going to talk about,” he stated. “No one has any control over things like that. I still study Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. Some rap fans just like to go off on those things from time to time. That’s it.”

Nas and Jay-Z battled in one of the most iconic feuds in hip-hop history in the early 2000s. The beef resulted in multiple iconic diss tracks, including Jay-Z's “Takeover” and Nas’ “Ether.”

In the wake of Nas' successful casino bid, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. remarked at the vote: “There’s a theme in Queens, and I know that Nas was a part of this: Queens get the money. Sorry, Jay-Z, we win again. You can let the Brooklyn borough president know that I send my regards to him.”

Read More: A$AP Rocky Explains How People Treat Jay-Z Like A Therapist

Nas' Casino Deal

The Nas-backed bid proposes building a casino at Aqueduct Resorts World in Queens, featuring live table games, including craps, blackjack, and poker, as well as a concert hall with a 7,000 person capacity and a sports academy. Costing an estimated $5 billion, the project aims to create 24,000 new jobs in the area while bringing in $1 million in revenue during its first year of operation, according to Billboard.

In other news, Nas is currently working through his Mass Appeal label on putting out a new album from Mobb Deep on Friday, October 10. The project will be titled Infinite. It follows albums from several other hip-hop legends that the label has helped release in 2025, including projects by Slick Rick, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah.

Read More: Nas Reveals Mobb Deep's Posthumous Album Is Dropping Soon

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z Dissed Nas Casino Hip Hop News Music Jay-Z Dissed After Nas’ $5 Billion Casino Project Gets Approved 23.8K
2023 Global Citizen Concert Pop Culture Funk Flex Thinks Busta Rhymes Would Be Unbeatable On "Verzuz" 604
Michael Kovac/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Getty Images Original Content Takeover Vs. Ether: Revisiting The Jay-Z & Nas Beef 32.1K
Mass Appeal Legend Has It Hip Hop News Music Mass Appeal Announces “Legend Has It” Series Featuring New Albums From Nas, De La Soul & More 4.0K
Comments 0