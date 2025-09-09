Nas Reveals Mobb Deep's Posthumous Album Is Dropping Soon

BY Zachary Horvath 217 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 11: Prodigy and Havoc of Mobb Deep perform during the 2017 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Nas has been doing God's work this year, helping distribute some icons' albums as part of his "Legend Has It..." series.

Nas and his label Mass Appeal have been feeding OG hip-hop fans good in 2025. Since June, they have given us some solid records from the greats of the 1990s and late 80s. It started with Slick Rick and his first album in a quarter century with VICTORY.

Then, in late July, Raekwon's The Emperor's New Clothes hit streaming platforms. That tape had the likes of Inspectah Deck, Westside Gunn, Method Man, Benny The Butcher, and more.

That brings us to the most recent artist from the Golden Era to be a part of this Legend Has It... rollout, Ghostface Killah. The Wu-Tang rapper delivered a sequel to his 2000 classic Supreme Clientele.

But per Nas, it's the legendary duo of Havoc and Prodigy that are up next. Per an Instagram post, the Illmatic icon shared a brief trailer to announce Mobb Deep's posthumous record, Infinite.

Havoc narrates the clip, discussing the makings of this record. "We didn’t have no choice but to make ill songs. We really dug deep and was like, 'Aight, let’s do it, man, with these lyrics, the beats.'"

Nas captioned the post, "@mobbdeepqb Against The World #Infinite coming soon."

Read More: The Top 50 Best Female Rap Albums Of All-Time

Nas Legend Has It...

A release date is not set yet but given this reveal and time running out in 2025, we have to imagine we receive it sooner than later. This will be Mobb Deep's first record of this ilk as Prodigy tragically passed in 2017. Prior to his death, the Queens hip-hop duo's last album dropped in 2014.

Adding to the already strong hype for this release, Havoc and The Alchemist teamed up to produce this entire LP. This s### is official. It’s done. Sh*t is mixed, mastered, ready to go," the former said on Drink Champs recently.

Uncle Al is also just as ready as we are for this come out. "They did so much work, it was insane. You could just peel back layers in Prodigy’s rhymes. He was ahead of his time."

As we said earlier Infinite will be the newest project out under this Legend Has It... run. Nas and Mass Appeal announced this venture in April and it after this comes out, we will be halfway through it. Big L, De La Soul, and Nas & DJ Premier's tape are still to come.

There's some chatter that there's one more that's yet to be revealed, but there's a chance that could've been Slick Rick's.

Read More: Corpse Discovered In The Trunk Of Tesla Registered To D4VD

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
the-alchemist-confirms-that-new-mobb-deep-album-is-finished Music The Alchemist Confirms That New Mobb Deep Album Is Finished 3.9K
Mass Appeal Legend Has It Hip Hop News Music Mass Appeal Announces “Legend Has It” Series Featuring New Albums From Nas, De La Soul & More 3.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.2K
Global Hip Hop Day 2017 Music Ebro Darden Argues Nas Has Done More For Hip-Hop Than Any Other Rapper 3.0K
Comments 0