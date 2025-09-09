Nas Reveals Mobb Deep's Posthumous Album Is Dropping Soon

Nas and his label Mass Appeal have been feeding OG hip-hop fans good in 2025. Since June, they have given us some solid records from the greats of the 1990s and late 80s. It started with Slick Rick and his first album in a quarter century with VICTORY.

That brings us to the most recent artist from the Golden Era to be a part of this Legend Has It... rollout, Ghostface Killah. The Wu-Tang rapper delivered a sequel to his 2000 classic Supreme Clientele.

But per Nas, it's the legendary duo of Havoc and Prodigy that are up next. Per an Instagram post, the Illmatic icon shared a brief trailer to announce Mobb Deep's posthumous record, Infinite.

Havoc narrates the clip, discussing the makings of this record. "We didn’t have no choice but to make ill songs. We really dug deep and was like, 'Aight, let’s do it, man, with these lyrics, the beats.'"

Nas captioned the post, "@mobbdeepqb Against The World #Infinite coming soon."

Nas Legend Has It...

A release date is not set yet but given this reveal and time running out in 2025, we have to imagine we receive it sooner than later. This will be Mobb Deep's first record of this ilk as Prodigy tragically passed in 2017. Prior to his death, the Queens hip-hop duo's last album dropped in 2014.

Adding to the already strong hype for this release, Havoc and The Alchemist teamed up to produce this entire LP. This s### is official. It’s done. Sh*t is mixed, mastered, ready to go," the former said on Drink Champs recently.

Uncle Al is also just as ready as we are for this come out. "They did so much work, it was insane. You could just peel back layers in Prodigy’s rhymes. He was ahead of his time."

As we said earlier Infinite will be the newest project out under this Legend Has It... run. Nas and Mass Appeal announced this venture in April and it after this comes out, we will be halfway through it. Big L, De La Soul, and Nas & DJ Premier's tape are still to come.

There's some chatter that there's one more that's yet to be revealed, but there's a chance that could've been Slick Rick's.