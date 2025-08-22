Ghostface Killah Returns To Serving Up Fine China With “Supreme Clientele 2”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 26 Views
Ghostface Killah just wrapped up the final Wu-Tang Clan tour this summer alongside Method Man, Raekwon, and RZA.

Ghostface Killah is the latest legend to drop new music as part of Mass Appeal's Legends Has It series with the sequel of the Staten Island legend's best work ever.

Following Ghostface and Wu-Tang Clan concluding their final tour earlier this year, Supreme Clientele 2 is one of the most exciting releases from the Mass Appeal lineup, which also includes new releases from Nas, Mobb Deep, Slick Rick and fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon. Ironman promised that the sequel, which features an appearance by Nas, will be just as great as the original and he doesn't disappoint.

The album’s lead single, “Rap Kingpin,” flips Eric B. & Rakim’s “My Melody” while nodding to Ghostface’s own “Mighty Healthy,” signaling his intent to bridge eras. Speaking on the release, Ghostface explained, “Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind… you could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in.”

His charismatic, signature slick-talk is matched with Conway the Machine, Styles P, M.O.P., and Wu-Tang comrades Raekwon, GZA, and Method Man. Dave Chappelle makes a surprise cameo.

The sequel emerges as a powerful nod to the past and a bold step into Ghostface Killah’s present.

Supreme Clientele 2 - Ghostface Killah

Official Tracklist

  1. Intro by Redman
  2. Ironman
  3. Sample 420 (feat. M.O.P.)
  4. Curtis May (feat. Styles P & Conway the Machine)
  5. 4th Disciple
  6. Windows
  7. PAUSE (Skit)
  8. Georgy Porgy
  9. Force MDs (Skit) [feat. Ty Boogie]
  10. BREAK BEATS
  11. BEAT BOX (feat. Ty Boogie & Aisha Hall)
  12. Rap Kingpin
  13. Sale of the Century (Skit)
  14. The Trial (feat, Raekwon, GZA, Method Man, Reek Da Villain & PILLS)
  15. Love Me Anymore (feat. Nas)
  16. Soul Thang (feat. Driz, Nems, ICE, Supreme-Intelligence, Sun God, PILLS & Reek Da Villain)
  17. Metaphysics
  18. Candyland
  19. Lenny Green (Skit)
  20. The Zoom
  21. *You Ma Friend (feat. Method Man)
  22. Knuckles (Skit)

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
