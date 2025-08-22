Ghostface Killah is the latest legend to drop new music as part of Mass Appeal's Legends Has It series with the sequel of the Staten Island legend's best work ever.

Following Ghostface and Wu-Tang Clan concluding their final tour earlier this year, Supreme Clientele 2 is one of the most exciting releases from the Mass Appeal lineup, which also includes new releases from Nas, Mobb Deep, Slick Rick and fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon. Ironman promised that the sequel, which features an appearance by Nas, will be just as great as the original and he doesn't disappoint.

The album’s lead single, “Rap Kingpin,” flips Eric B. & Rakim’s “My Melody” while nodding to Ghostface’s own “Mighty Healthy,” signaling his intent to bridge eras. Speaking on the release, Ghostface explained, “Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind… you could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in.”

His charismatic, signature slick-talk is matched with Conway the Machine, Styles P, M.O.P., and Wu-Tang comrades Raekwon, GZA, and Method Man. Dave Chappelle makes a surprise cameo.

The sequel emerges as a powerful nod to the past and a bold step into Ghostface Killah’s present.

Supreme Clientele 2 - Ghostface Killah

Official Tracklist