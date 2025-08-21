Ghostface Killah & RZA Traded Some Of The Wildest Verses On "Nutmeg"

BY Zachary Horvath
Ghostface Killah's "Supreme Clientele 2" is almost here and with that being the case, we had to relisten to the OG tape and its hits.

Ghostface Killah has made it clear to fans that he's not trying to make a carbon copy of Supreme Clientele with its sequel. However, his goal is to recapture the energy of his classic sophomore LP and put a more modern spin on it. Hopefully, it's going to be one of the best releases of the year when SC2 arrives this Friday, August 22.

So far, we have received some solid tasters with the intimidating "Rap Kingpin" and the jazzier and looser "Metaphysics." Moreover, tons of stars are popping out for this special occasion. Nas, Styles P, Dave Chappelle, and fellow Wu-Tang members like Method Man, GZA, and others are featured.

So, to prepare us for this blockbuster event, we are going back to where it all started with the 2000 tape. Widely regarded as Ghostface's strongest solo release, there are so many memorable tracks and moments.

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic has to be track two, "Nutmeg." Featuring RZA on the mic and a tremendous soulful loop from producer Black Moes-Art, its perhaps the biggest highlight of them all. The abstract, stream-of-consciousness rhymes are top notch and hilariously over-the-top at times.

It's what Killah and the Wu-Tang Clan have always been known for and this a halo-level example of their rap style. Relive the freewheeling performances from two of the pillars of New York rap below.

Ghostface Killah & RZA "Nutmeg"

Quotable Lyrics:

Incognito, fatal Hapkido blow, pop a needle
D**k a knock-knee ho, bust out her fetal
Nine inch long strong, Bobby pop the b*tch thong
Spit on her, then I banged on my chest like Kong King
Merciless Ming, point the Killa Bee sting
Ring *dings!*, right through your head, *bing!*

