Ghostface Killah didn't get to fulfill his promise of dropping Supreme Clientele 2 on June 19. But don't worry, it's still coming and in just a couple of weeks. It was reported by Pitchfork that this would be the case, and everyone can now circle August 19 on their calendars.
With that set, Tony Starks is kicking off the sequel to his 2000 magnum opus with "Rap Kingpin." The lead single combines some excellent sample flips, one of which is from the OG album. You can hear the melody of "Mighty Healthy" in the eerie beat alongside the whistles of Eric B. and Rakim's "My Melody."
It truly is the perfect marriage, and it sets the tone beautifully for the record. Ghostface Killah finds a great pocket as he unleashes extravagant flexes with an in-your-face delivery. "We don't f*ck on bearskin rugs, just Persian rabbits / We mad nice, cigar and a glass of water."
Ghostface isn't trying to reinvent the wheel or even best his past work. But he wants to recapture the energy of that time. As he said in a recent statement, "Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in."
He continues, "We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready: Supreme Clientele 2 is now.” Overall, we have to agree with his assessment. Stream it now below.
Ghostface Killah "Rap Kingpin"
Quotable Lyrics:
Ghost is global, classic, soulful
Teddy Pendergass on wax with the nasty vocals
Penthouse, doorknobs drawers and the floors is opal
Diamond safe rooms, the indoor pool is purple
Superb like Bird and Magic
A real deep thinker with silk words that's smoother than virgin fabric