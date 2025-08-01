Ghostface Killah Performs Like A "Rap Kingpin" On Lead Single For "Supreme Clientele 2"

BY Zachary Horvath 224 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ghostface-killah ghostface-killah
Ghostface Killah is going to bringing back the vibes of his classic sophomore album later this month and it starts with "Rap Kingpin."

Ghostface Killah didn't get to fulfill his promise of dropping Supreme Clientele 2 on June 19. But don't worry, it's still coming and in just a couple of weeks. It was reported by Pitchfork that this would be the case, and everyone can now circle August 19 on their calendars.

With that set, Tony Starks is kicking off the sequel to his 2000 magnum opus with "Rap Kingpin." The lead single combines some excellent sample flips, one of which is from the OG album. You can hear the melody of "Mighty Healthy" in the eerie beat alongside the whistles of Eric B. and Rakim's "My Melody."

It truly is the perfect marriage, and it sets the tone beautifully for the record. Ghostface Killah finds a great pocket as he unleashes extravagant flexes with an in-your-face delivery. "We don't f*ck on bearskin rugs, just Persian rabbits / We mad nice, cigar and a glass of water."

Ghostface isn't trying to reinvent the wheel or even best his past work. But he wants to recapture the energy of that time. As he said in a recent statement, "Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in."

He continues, "We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready: Supreme Clientele 2 is now.” Overall, we have to agree with his assessment. Stream it now below.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review

Ghostface Killah "Rap Kingpin"

Quotable Lyrics:

Ghost is global, classic, soulful
Teddy Pendergass on wax with the nasty vocals
Penthouse, doorknobs drawers and the floors is opal
Diamond safe rooms, the indoor pool is purple
Superb like Bird and Magic
A real deep thinker with silk words that's smoother than virgin fabric

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip-Hop Power

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 70.4K
Ghostface Killah "Supreme Clientele 2" Release Date Hip Hop News Music Ghostface Killah Reveals New “Supreme Clientele 2” Release Date After Dropping Lead Single 466
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.7K
Comments 0