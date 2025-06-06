Ghostface Killah Sets Long-Awaited Classic "Supreme Clientele" Sequel Release Date & It's Closer Than You Think

Ghostface Birthday
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Ghostface Killah attends Ghostface Birthday at Xanadu on May 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Ghostface Killah's Supreme Clientele introduced his fans to his alter-ego Iron Man. Ghostface had a cameo in the first Iron Man film.

Looks like the re-emergance of Iron Man is upon us as Ghostface Killah prepares his patiently awaited sequel to the classic album, Supreme Clientele, arrives this June. AllHipHop reports, the Staten Island native provide his fans with a release date for the 2000's album follow-up on Wednesday, June 6. The sequel drops June 19.

Supreme Clientele 2 will be a part of a new roll out of albums by Mass Appeal. Fans have waited for the sequel to Ghost's classic for over a decade. The original has been often credited as one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all times by critics.

Working with Mass Appeal teams Ghostface Killah with his former rival Nas. Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan came up in 90s hip-hop where competition was fierce and originality was key. In the Wu-Tang bio-series, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon would confront Nas over allegedly biting styles. Nas would have one of the most inspired albums in hip-hop with 1994's Illmatic.

Ghostface Killah Supreme Clientele 2

Supreme Clientele was a pivotal moment in the Wu-Tang Clan's catalog. Arriving at a time when the Clan’s dominance was fading, the album reignited interest in their gritty, abstract style. Ghostface's verses stood out for their surreal imagery, slang-heavy cadence, and inventive flow, setting a new bar for lyrical creativity.

The album’s themes were shaped by a 1997 trip to Africa with RZA. That experience led Ghostface to dig deeper, abandoning flashier content in favor of more personal, socially aware bars. His writing became sharper, layered with emotional depth and cultural reflection.

Production came from a mix of hands, including RZA, JuJu from The Beatnuts, and other Wu-Tang affiliates. Though RZA only produced a few tracks, he still steered the sonic direction, ensuring the project’s raw, sample-heavy vibe remained consistent throughout.

Critics hailed Supreme Clientele as one of Ghostface’s best. It helped define early 2000s hip-hop and cemented his reputation as Wu-Tang’s most dynamic solo voice. With its blend of humor, pain, and street wisdom, the album became a blueprint for experimental rap and a high point in Ghostface’s legendary discography.

The announcement arrives on the heels of Ghostface and the Wu-Tang Clan embarking on their farewell tour this summer. The Final Chamber tour begins June 6 and runs to July 18 in Philadelphia. The tour will include all of the original Wu-Tang Clan members performing together for one last time.

