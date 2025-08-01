Ghostface Killah Reveals New “Supreme Clientele 2” Release Date After Dropping Lead Single

BY Caroline Fisher
Ghostface Killah's "Supreme Clientele 2" is expected to feature guest appearances from Nas, Styles P, Conway the Machine, and more.

It's been well over two decades since Ghostface Killah unleashed his 2000 sophomore album, Supreme Clientele. Now, the Wu-Tang Clan icon is gearing up to drop a sequel to the project, Supreme Clientele 2. He's been teasing the project for some time, and earlier this summer, he announced that it'd be dropping on June 19. It ended up facing some delays and has still not arrived, though according to Pitchfork, it's only a few weeks away. The outlet reports that it'll come out on August 22 via Mass Appeal.

Yesterday, Ghostface Killah shared the first single from the upcoming album, "Rap Kingpin." The Scram Jones-produced track's beat flips Eric B. & Rakim’s “My Melody” along with “Mighty Healthy.”

So far, the song has received mostly positive reviews, and only built further anticipation for what's to come. "When your music is so iconic, you merely sample yourself," one YouTuber commenter writes. "This album bout to be crazy. Mass Appeal might be the best label in the game right now [fire emoji]," another says.

Ghostface Killah Supreme Clientele 2
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
GZA (left) and Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan perform Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The album is set to feature the likes of Nas, Styles P, Dave Chappelle, Conway the Machine, and M.O.P. Fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon, GZA, and Method Man are also expected to make guest appearances, according to a press release.

Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in,” Ghostface Killah said in a statement. “We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready: Supreme Clientele 2 is now.”

Supreme Clientele 2 will follow Ghostface Killah's 2024 album Set the Tone (Guns & Roses) and 2019's Ghostface Killahs.

